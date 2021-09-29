BYRON — Byron senior Jana L’Esperance shot a medalist round of 93, but Durand’s team depth paid off as the Railroaders completed a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference three-peat Tuesday at Willow Brook Golf Club.
L’Esperance shot 41 on the front nine and wound up nine strokes clear of her the nearest competitor at the MMAC Poststeaon Tournament. Durand, however, totaled 454 as a team to the Eagles’ 461. Chesaning finished third at 501.
Senior Olivia Holek shot 102 for the Railroaders (5-1 MMAC), with teammate Marionna Callender right behind at 104. Jordyn Lawrence shot 123 and Mackenzi Aslin added a 125.
“Olivia was as consistent as always, she’s usually right around 100 and she shot 102, but the big one was Marionna Callender today,” Durand coach Cecil Cole said. “My No. 2 and No. 3 struggled and (Callender) is a first-year player. So that was huge and that was the difference in the match. She had her best nine-hole score yesterday and she topped it off by having her best 18-hole score today.”
Holek said winning the team championship was a thrill since the Railroaders graduated several of their top golfers from last season, including All-Stater Emme Lantis, who now competes at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
“We lost four seniors from last year and we lost an amazing player — Emme Lantis,” Holek said. “I was a little worried, but everyone has been playing really well this year.”
Holek said her round on Tuesday “was alright.” She said some holes were a bit of a challenge with the wet conditions.
“It made it very difficult for some holes because you always land in wet spots,” Holek said. “The greens were pretty challenging, too, for sure — especially with some of them wet. You can’t tell if they are slow or fast.”
Holek had a birdie on the seventh hole, sinking a putt of about 20 feet.
“That was a hard putt, too, it was going down the hole,” Holek said. “It was right at the top of the green.”
Byron’s scoring was completed by Brooklyn Durand (108), Lilly Miller (116) and Ashley Nixon (144). The Eagles were 4-2 in MMAC duals.
L’Esperance highlighted her round with a short birdie putt on the par-5 fourth hole. She wrapped up MMAC first-team honors despite having to forfeit one match due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
“I had a solid round,” she said. “The course was a little wet and I was coming up short a lot … I knew I had shot well on the front nine. We just play a lot more on the front, too.”
Byron coach Paul Montgomery said L’Esperance was able to capitalize on her powerful long game, but has also improved her putting this season.
“I’m proud of the way she played today and she’s peaking at the right time coming into the regional tournament,” Montgomery said. “That’s very exciting.”
Chesaning’s low round came from KellyAnn Rodriguez with a 110. Teammates Madison Lrenz (120), Claudia Hanley (135) and Brenna Kroska (136) rounded out the Indian scoring. Rodriguez said it was her first time playing Willow Brook.
“My (round) wasn’t too bad considering it was my first time,” Rodriguez said. “I think I could have done a lot better than I did.
“(The course) wasn’t too bad and I’ve played in a lot worse — like downpouring rain,” Rodriguez said.
Holek placed first overall in the MMAC and was joined on the league’s first-team by Rodriguez (second); Callender (third); L’Esperance (fourth); and Aslin (fifth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.