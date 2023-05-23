ST. JOHNS — Durand captured the 2023 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys golf crown Tuesday by winning the MMAC Postseason Tournament at The Emerald.
It was Durand’s third conference crown in the last four years.
The Railroaders shot 388 as a team over 18 holes, with New Lothrop finishing second (390) and Byron third (395). Chesaning (400), Ovid-Elsie (405), Montrose (422), Mt. Morris (533) and LakeVille (no score) were next.
Connor Hovis of Durand had the best individual day, carding a 90. Four players tied for second at 94 — Byron’s Braylen Brown, New Lothrop’s Cole Noonan and Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Wittenberg and Dominic Kline. Kevin Heslip of New Lothrop shot a 95, while Durand’s Brayden Kelley and New Lothrop’s Grayson Orr shot 97s.
Byron’s Ethan Gray shot 98 and Chesaning’s Justin Lange and Cohen Distelrath each shot 99s. Mason Pancheck of Durand shot 100 while Railroader teammate Kwin Knapp shot 101.
“We entered the day in third place in the conference,” said Durand coach Dave Inman. “We needed to win this tournament at The Emerald and we needed some help from a few other schools. We got both today … Pancheck and Knapp recorded birdies on the par five No. 17. Connor Hovis dropped an eagle on the par five No. 4, which was late in the round and helped move us from second place to first.”
The MMAC first team featured Wittenberg, Brown, Kline, Gray, Noonan and Pancheck.
The league’s second team included Heslip, Orr, Hovis, Chesaning’s Quinton Everett, Lange and Blake Hoerner and Durand’s Kyle Stroub.
BASEBALL
DeWitt 9, Laingsburg 6
LANSING — DeWitt defeated Laingsburg 9-6 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of the Dean Shippee Capital Diamond Classic at Kirchmer Municipal Park.
The Wolfpack (23-6) was led by Ty Randall, who batted 2-for-2 and scored twice, and Hayden Johnston, who went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
DeWitt (15-5) will move on to next week’s semifinals.
Owosso splits with Holly
HOLLY — Hayden Smith pitched a complete-game shutout as Owosso blanked Holly 6-0 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Smith allowed just three hits with five strikeouts.
Hugh Doyle tagged three hits including a solo home run. Zach Evon laced two hits.
The Trojans fell 3-2 in the second game. Camden Caswell pitched 62/3 innings, scattering six hits with two strikeouts.
Owosso totaled five hits with Corbin Thompson, Hoyt Patrick, Daniel Wittum, Alex Binger and Eden Ackley stroking one hit apiece.
SOFTBALL
Laingsburg, St. Pats split
PORTLAND — Laingsburg and Portland St. Patrick split a softball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Wolfpack (29-3) won the first game, 14-3, while the Shamrocks won the nightcap, 10-7.
Laingsburg outhit St. Patrick 18-7 in the first game and the Shamrocks were guilty of six errors.
Haley Konieczny of Laingsburg laced four hits in the first game with a double and three RBI. Ashley Bila and Savanna Stirm each lined three hits and drove in two runs. Addyson Buchin homered and drove in three runs while joining Bella Latuszek and Makenna Johnston with two hits.
Harper Strouse pitched four innings for the win. She gave up three runs and six hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Buchin pitched two innings and allowed no runs and one hit. She struck out one.
St. Pats outhit Laingsburg 10-9 in the nightcap.
Latuszek and Konieczny each rapped two hits with Latuszek driving in two runs.
Latuszek pitched 52/3 innings and was charged with 11 runs and 10 hits. She struck out two. Willow Patterson pitched 11/3 innings and struck out one.
Laingsburg will face DeWitt tonight in the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Classic at Ranney Park, with a 6 p.m. start.
GIRLS SOCCER
Swartz Creek 5, Owosso 1
OWOSSO — Owosso battled to a 1-1 tie at halftime but Swartz Creek scored four unanswered goals in the second half to top the Trojans 5-1 Tuesday.
Olivia Savage scored the lone Owosso goal. The play had started from Brooklyn Fields, who passed the ball into the box to Sophie Brown, who played a back pass to Savage.
Lily Usher added to her state career saves record with 16 saves for Owosso. Swartz Creek led in shots, 27-1.
The Trojans now stand 1-15 for the season.
Swartz Creek 4, Laingsburg 1
SWARTZ CREEK — Desire Knoblauch crept closer to a school record for goals scored but Laingsburg fell to Swartz Creek, 4-1, Monday.
Knoblauch scored her 36th goal of the season — just three from tying a school record. Ivy Collier recorded the assist.
“It was our first game on turf and they’re a Division 1 (school),” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins.
Laingsburg stands 11-4-3 overall while the Dragons improved to 8-7-3.
