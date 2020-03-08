DETROIT — New Lothrop’s Isiah Pasik bounced back Saturday at the individual state wrestling championships after a tough loss in Friday’s semifinals, taking third place in Division 4 at heavyweight.
Pasik, who dropped a 1-0 decision in the semis to eventual champion Simon Lato of Manchester, beat Jackson Lumen Christi’s Wally Gilbert 9-0 and then won the third place match 5-1 over Carson City-Crystal’s Brian Yeakey.
“It’s nice knowing that I worked hard for this,” Pasik said following his win. “It’s a lot work, it’s not easy and it hurts, but you just keep pushing through all that and it pays off in the end.”
New Lothrop teammates Alex and Logan Wolford placed fourth and eigth in their respective weight classes following. Austin Barnette also placed eighth at 160, while Daven Lockwood was fifth at 103.
“We lost a handful of matches today that I maybe wished we would have got, but we got some seniors that have done an insane job at leading us this year,” New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said. “I’m really proud of guys like Logan Wolford and Austin Barnette for making it up to the podium after everything they’ve done for the team to get a little something for themselves.”
Corunna went 1-1 on the day in placement matches, with the Anderson brothers splitting their bouts at 145 pounds
Ty Anderson took fifth, pinning Standish-Sterling’s Dylan Kolbiaz — the wrestler that defeated brother Xavier Anderson on a 8-4 decision in Friday’s first round.
“I was shooting for a lot higher but it’s a great goal to acheive, I got it and I wish I could do it again,” said Ty Anderson.
Xavier Anderson wound up eighth.
“Obviously not exactly happy with all the outcomes, but the boys wrestled hard, couple kids came up short, but we got two in the medal rounds so for the most part I’m pleased,” Corunna coach Dave Wibert said. “It means a lot (to get two wrestlers to this stage), the kids worked their tails off to get to where they’re at and ultimately this is what they’re shooting for. When you see anyone accomplish a goal its rewarding and what keeps you coming back.”
MHSAA State Individual Wrestling Finals
(Ford Field, Detroit)
DIVISION 3
Fifth-Place Match
145: Ty Anderson (Corunna) p. Dylan Kolbiaz (Standish-Sterling), 2:16
DIVISION 4
Third-Place
285: Isiah Pasik (New Lothrop) def. Brian Yeakey (Carson City-Crystal), 5-1
Fifth-Place
103: Daven Lockwood New Lothrop) def. Jacob Bunn (Manchester, 8-4
Seventh-Place
135: Anthony Ward (Oscoda) def. Logan Wolford (New Lothrop), 4-0.
160: Cole Hopkins (Evert) def. Austin Barnette (New Lothrop), 3-0.
