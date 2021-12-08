BATH — Logan Thompson and Axel Newell each scored 12 points Tuesday, and Ovid-Elsie tipped off its boys basketball season with a 56-52 victory at Bath.
Thompson shot 6-for-10 from the floor and cleared six rebounds. Newell shot 4-for-9 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds with two assists.
Dylan Carman scored nine points with three assists for the Marauders, who also got eight points and eight rebounds from Adam Barton.
“It was a really nice road win over a solid Bath team,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “It was a great way to start the season. Newell and Thompson did a nice job pacing us tonight but many guys made plays when we needed them to be made.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 1 0-0 2, Alex Eichenberg 1 0-0 2, Axel Newell 6 0-0 12, Jacob Tomasek 1 0-0 2, Adam Barton 4 0-0 8, Gunnar McCreery 1 1-2 3, Colin Fluharty 0 0-0 0, Clay Wittenberg 3 0-0 6, Dylan Carman 2 4-4 9, Logan Thompson 4 3-9 12, Bruce Thornton 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-15 56.
BATH: Totals 19 9-13 52.
Morrice 49, Vestaburg 33
VESTABURG — Morrice downed Vestaburg 49-33 Tuesday as senior guard Todd Nanasy hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
The Orioles were also boosted by 10-point scorers Aaron Davis and Drew McGowan. Brett McGowan added seven points.
The outcome was never in doubt as Morrice built quarter leads of 11-5, 24-13 and 36-15.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 5 0-0 10, Jonah Mosher 2 0-0 4, Travis Farrow 1 1-2 3, Drew McGowan 2 6-9 10, Caden Barkley 0 1-2 1, Todd Nanasy 5 0-0 14, Brett McGowan 2 2-3 7. Totals 17 10-16 49.
VESTBAURG: Totals 11 7-12 33.
Perry 62, Dansville 44
DANSVILLE — Jack Lamb scored 20 points to lead Perry past Dansville 62-44 Tuesday in season-opening play.
The Ramblers, who trailed 16-10 after one quarter, rallied by outscoring the Aggies 33-12 in the middle frames.
Lamb added eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Colton Sanderson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Ramblers. Blake Lantis scored 10 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Birch Run 54, Byron 53
BIRCH RUN — Birch Run edged Byron 54-53 Tuesday to spoil Matt Brown’s coaching debut for the Eagles.
Justin Frye scored 20 points with eight rebounds for Byron (0-1). James Miller and Jalen Branch each scored 11 points. Branch added five blocks and Miller had three blocks with six rebounds. Nathan Erdman chipped in eight points, four rebounds and two blocks.
“It was a great start to the season — although we lost by one point,” Brown said.
Byron made five 3-pointers and shot 10-for-14 from the free-throw line.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 20 points, James Miller 11 points, Jalen Branch 11 points, Nathan Erdman 8 points, Trevor Ritter 3 points.
Frankenmuth 65, New Lothrop 37
FRANKENMUTH — Ty Kohlmann scored 22 points, but New Lothrop lost its season opener at Frankenmuth 65-37 Tuesday.
Jaden Curry scored four points for the Hornets, while Jordan Belmer and Ryan Heslip each scored three points.
Drew Titsworth had 18 points and Nate Jackson had 15 points for Frankenmuth
The Eagles led 21-12 after one quarter and ran it up to 34-20 at halftime.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 8 3-5 22, Jaden Curry 1 2-3 4, Jordan Belmer 1 0-0 3, Ryan Heslip 1 0-0 3, Cannan Cromwell 1 0-2 2, Zach Graves 0 1-2 1.
