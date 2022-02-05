CORUNNA — Colin Lavery is wrestling his best as a senior.
And the Corunna upperclassman — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — said that confidence has been the key.
Lavery placed first at the recent Shepherd Invitational, winning the 160-pound weight class championship with an upset victory over a well-regarded opponent — Eyn Noren of Lake City, currently 20-5 as a junior.
“I was seeded third, going against the first seed,” Lavery said. “I went out there and it was a good fight. We were tied up. And coach was yelling at me to push the pace and I started pushing it. Then I believe I scored three points really quickly and then I ended up pinning him.”
Lavery captured the pin in 5 minutes, 3 seconds. It capped a 3-0 day that also included a 6-1 decision over Owosso’s Zach Rye in the first round and a 3:08 pin of Hesperia’s Deagan Klaus.
Corunna wrestling coach Dave Wibert said that Lavery’s 23-10 season record is well earned.
“Colin for all four years, has been our hardest worker,” Wibert said. “He outworks everybody. And I think with wrestling, it just takes that one match that you get confidence. I think something happened. He’s got his confidence and he’s rolling now and he’s still our hardest worker. So eventually hard work pays off.”
The senior said he seems to have found a wrestling groove recently.
“I’ve got the momentum going,” Lavery said. “My first three years were really rough. I didn’t get much success and I actually wanted to quit multiple times. My coaches kept telling me that I was this close. So I stuck with it.”
Lavery said what has been the difference is simple.
“Confidence, definitely confidence,” Lavery said. “This past weekend actually, right before the tournament Saturday, Friday night I got news that I’ve been accepted into the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. And I think that I really had the confidence going through me. I just tore it up.”
Lavery said he’ll be studying in the College of Engineering at U-M.
“So the major I’m hoping to get into is Space Sciences and Engineering,” Lavery said. “It’s called Space Instrumentation Engineering. So it’s like you design the telescopes and such that measure things in space. U-M is a really big research school.”
As far as his season goal, Lavery said it’s quite simple.
“I want to make it to states,” Lavery said. “I want to get on the wall in the wrestling room.”
Pictures of every Corunna state qualifier over the years are prominently displayed on the wall of the Cavalier wrestling room. And Lavery would like to be remembered for years to come.
Lavery said it has taken four years to finally feel like he’s ready in the sport for the big challenges.
“I was a new wrestler and it’s hard coming in in high school against kids who have wrestled their whole lives,” Lavery said. “I was playing catch up. I believe I’m getting there. I’ve had a lot more pins. Last year my record was barely even. I’m pretty sure I had equal wins to losses. And that includes voids where you go out there and raise your hand because the other team doesn’t have a match for you.”
Wibert said that Lavery has been willing to wrestle at any weight class that is needed.
“He does anything you want for the team,” Wibert said. “He’s cut weight to make it down to 152, he’s wrestled 160 and he’s wrestled 171. I mean he asked me every week, what do you need me to do for the team. So he’s the ultimate team player.”
Lavery said his teammates have also made him a better wrestler.
“For this weekend, I started wrestling with Decklan Davis,” Lavery said. “And he’s a really scrambling wrestler. He’ll roll through a lot and get in these really funky positions. And I’ve been scrapping with him here in the room this week. And I think that really helped me build, it’s called mat savvy — when you have experience on the mat rolling around. And I think that showed this weekend.”
Lavery also helped Corunna’s football team craft a 7-5 record this past fall and reach the Division 5 regional championship game. The Cavaliers lost to state finalist Marine City, 21-14.
“It was a surprise we made it to the regionals and even more of a surprise that we competed with them,” Lavery said. “A lot of people expected us to go out there and get steamrolled by Marine City. We went out there and put up a fight.”
Lavery’s primary position was running back and the senior rushed for 397 yards and three TDs on 97 carries. He captured honorable mention honors in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Corunna delivered back-to-back playoff wins over Flint Powers Catholic, 30-0, and Armada, 20-8, both on the road. Lavery rushed for 84 yards on 18 carries in the win over Powers.
Lavery ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to help Corunna defeat Hemlock, 20-13, in Week 2.
“It wasn’t necessarilly a highlight but my favorite part was definitely being with the team and watching the team grow,” Lavery said. “We started off as a super young team and we had like three returning varsity players. We turned that and made it all the way to the regionals.”
In track and field, Lavery has competed in the 4x100 meter relay, the long jump and occasionally the 100 dash.
“Our 4x100 relay has been really good but personally my long jump is pretty good,” Lavery said.
Lavery long jumped a personal-best 20 feet, 2 3/4 inches while placing fourth at the MHSAA Division 2 regional at Corunna. He just missed qualifying for the state meet.
“This year, I’m planning on making it,” Lavery said.
He teamed with D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos and anchor runner Tarick Bower to win a 4x100 relay Flint Metro League title in 45.22 seconds.
That 4x100 relay team went on to place fourth at the regionals.
Lavery maintains a 4.1 cumulative grade point average. He is a member of the National Honor Society and is a member of the Shiawassee Scholars.
