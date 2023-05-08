CORUNNA — Pitching and defense have been cornerstones of Corunna’s baseball success in 2023, and they remained so as the Cavaliers swept crosstown rival Owosso in a Monday doubleheader, 5-0, 9-1.
Righthanders Collin Thompson and Colby Ardelean authored authoritative victories, and Ardelean added a highlight moment in the batter’s box, helping his own cause with a two-run homer in the nightcap. The blast was part of a 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot.
Corunna’s two wins give it a 9-3 record in the Flint Metro League. The Cavs are 15-3 overall.
Owosso — which made a total of seven errors for the day vs. three for Corunna — fell to 3-8-1 in league play and 5-10-1 overall.
The Cavaliers are currently in second place in the Flint Metro, one game behind Lake Fenton (8-2).
Corunna coach Chuck Osika praised his hurlers in the aftermath of Monday’s sweep.
“We try to play fundamental baseball and we’ve talked about it all year,” Osika said. “The way our pitching is going. If we get four or five runs, there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to win the game.”
Thompson pitched a 5-hit complete-game shutout, striking out four and walking none in Game 1 while remaining undefeated on the mound this season. His individual record stands at 6-0.
“Collin was very efficient today, throwing 74 pitches,” Osika said. “He doesn’t strike many guys out but he has great placement and there’s some movement involved.”
Thompson admits he won’t win any awards for fastest velocity but said he was in his comfort zone on the overcast slate grey afternoon.
“I felt very comfortable out there,” Thompson said. “And my defense. I love to have them behind me and I just throw strikes. Seventy-four pitches with the defense behind me, it’s quick innings.”
The Cavaliers scored two runs in the bottom of the first while taking advantage of three Owosso errors, a walk and a Braden Andrejack hit. Corunna added two more runs in the third on Thompson’s hit, Logan Vowell’s walk and a two-run error by the Trojans.
Thompson later drove in Corunna’s final run with a, a groundout to second. It came after a leadoff double by Ardelean.
Righthander Hugh Doyle pitched a fairly effective game for Owosso, striking out nine and waling just two while giving up five hits, but was hurt by untimely defensive miscues.
“Hugh and Camden (Caswell in Game 2) both pitched well and threw strikes,” said Owosso coach Kevin Moore. “I thought they battled. Obviously we didn’t get the timely hits and we made a couple of mistakes in the field. And give Corunna credit. They made the plays in the field and they hit the ball and that’s the difference in the ballgames.”
Owosso’s leading hitters in the first game were Hayden Smith, with a pair of singles, and Zach Evon, who doubled in the third. Corbin Thompson and Doyle also hit safely.
In Game 2, Ardelean took the mound and worked the first six innings. He improved to 4-0 this season while giving up four hits and one walk while striking out four. The run he was charged with was unearned in the sixth as Owosso scored on a passed ball. Braden Andrejack pitched the final inning for the Cavaliers.
Doyle laced a double for Owosso while Corbin Thompson, Hoyt Patrick , Alex Binger and Daniel Wittum all singling.
Owosso’s Caswell permitted nine hits through six innings. He struck out four with three walks.
Ardelean capped the sweep in the fourth inning, jolting a long two-run homer to left field and giving Corunna a 6-0 lead. Dane Zeeman, who had rapped a run-scoring single, was aboard.
“I mean, it was a two-strike approach,” Ardelean said. “I’m just trying to throw the barrel on the ball. And I happened to hit it pretty good and I hit it right over the fence … My goal this year is to be All-State.”
Osika said that Ardelean leads Corunna in batting average (.551), RBIs (18), runs scored (29) and home runs (2).
“He hits the ball hard every time he gets up there,” said Osika.
Ardelean said that the Cavaliers are an experienced team and that always helps.
“We’ve been in this situation before and not losing any players (from last year), that really helps a lot,” Ardelean said. “We’ve built a really good chemistry together. We knew what the goal was this year. Come in and win games and the final goal is to win a district.”
Thompson said that a conference title is not out of reach either.
“They’re both in play right now,” Thompson said. “I’d like to get the district but the league is also a good option for us. I’d definitely love to win that one.”
Declan Davis had a double and drove in a run while Andrejack had one hit and one RBI. Also hitting safely were Logan Vowell, Parker Isham and Braylon Socia.
The neighborhood rivalry between Owosso and Corunna continues Wednesday with one game at John Miller Field in Owosso. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.