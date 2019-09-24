NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop captured title honors at Saturday’s New Lothrop Invitational, beating Stockbridge in the finals, 25-17, 25-19.
The Hornets fared 3-0-1 in pool play and entered bracket play as the No. 1 overall seed. New Lothrop defeated Dansville in the semifinals 25-20, 25-15, 15-9 before sweeping Stockbridge.
Kailey Wending finished with 45 kills, 35 digs, 38 assists and 13 aces for New Lothrop. Emma Bruff contributed 67 digs while Brianna Kline had 42 digs and nine aces. Anna Johnson had 50 assists to go with 23 kills, 23 digs and 11 aces.
The Hornets (10-6-2, 2-1 MMAC) host LakeVille tonight for an MMAC matchup on Parents/Senior Night.
