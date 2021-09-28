How Shiawassee County area teams stand in the Michigan high school football playoff race entering the sixth week of the regular season:

WEEK 6 PLAYOFF PICTURE

Division 4

49. Owosso (1-3)

19.800 points

Last week: 50th (17.250)

Week 5 result: Lost 28-7 to Ortonville Brandon

Week 6 game: vs. Lake Fenton (4-1)

Top Division 4 teams: 1. Chelsea (5-0) 62.067; 2. Edwardsburg (5-0) 60.200; 3. Ortonville Brandon (5-0) 55.000

Last three in: 30. Charlotte (3-2) 34.400; 31. Sault Ste. Marie (4-1) 32.600; 32. New Boston Huron (2-3) 31.200

First three out: 33. Allendale (2-3) 30-800; 33. Bay City John Glenn (3-2) 30.800; 35. Ada Forest Hills Eastern (2-3) 30.400

Division 5

38. Corunna (2-3) 23.200

Last week: 33rd (24.00)

Week 5 result: Lost 19-14 to Goodrich

Week 6 game: vs. Clio (0-5)

Top Division 5 teams: 1. Grand Rapids CC (5-0) 62.867; 2. Portland (5-0) 58.200; 3. Frankenmuth (5-0) 57.200

Last three in: 30. Swan Valley (2-3) 27.600; 31. Hazel Park (3-2) 27.000; 32. Parchment (3-2) 26.200

First three out: 33. Birch Run (2-3) 25.600; 34. Grant (2-3) 25.000; 35. St. Clair Shores South Lake (2-3) 24.000

Division 6

7. Ovid-Elsie (4-1) 38.200

Last week: 15th (33.250)

Week 5 result: Beat Chesaning 35-0

Week 6 game: vs. New Lothrop (3-2)

14. Durand (4-1) 33.000

Last week: 20th (29.250)

Week 5 result: Beat LakeVille 60-6

Week 6 game: vs. Chesaning (3-2)

27. Chesaning (3-2) 27.800

Last week: 19th (30.000)

Week 5 result: Lost 35-0 to Ovid-Elsie

Week 6 game: at Durand (4-1)

Top Division 6 teams: 1. Lansing Catholic (5-0) 53.400; 2. Reed City (4-1) 42.200; 3. Montague (4-1) 39.800

Last three in: 30. Comstock (3-2) 26.600; 31. Gladstone (2-3) 26.400; 31. Napoleon (4-1) 26.400

Last three out: 33. Hillsdale (2-3) 26.000; 34. Adrian Madison (2-3) 25.600; 35. Buchanan (2-3) and Houghton (3-2) 24.800

Division 7

24. Laingsburg (4-1) 27.800

Last week: 25th (24.250)

Week 5 result: Beat Bath 28-14

Week 6 game: vs. Dansville (2-3)

32. New Lothrop (3-2) 24.800

Last week: 21st (27.000)

Week 5 result: Lost 35-14 to Montrose

Week 6 game: at Ovid-Elsie (4-1)

48. Perry (1-4) 13.600

Last week: 49th (11.500)

Week 5 result: Lost 63-6 to Olivet

Week 6 game: At Leslie (2-3)

Top Division 7 teams: 1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5-0) 54.800; 2. Detroit Central (5-0) 48.500; 3. Monroe St. Mary (4-1) 46.200

Last three in: 30. Lutheran Westland (4-1) 25.800; 31. East Jordan (3-2) 25.350; 32. New Lothrop (3-2) 24.800

Last three out: 33. North Muskegon (2-3) 23.800; 34. L’Anse (3-2) 23.200; 35. Manton (3-2) 22.600

Division 8

52. Byron (0-5) 6.800

Last week: 52nd (5.750)

Week 5 result: Lost 40-21 to Mt. Morris

Week 6 game: vs. LakeVille (0-5)

Top Division 8 teams: 1. Hudson (5-0) 45.400; 2. Ubly (5-0) 37.800; 3. Carson City-Crystal (5-0) 36.400

Last three in: 30. Saginaw Nouvel (2-3) 18.000; 31. Allen Park Cabrini (2-3) 17.000; 32. Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-3) 16.600

Last three out: 33. Mt. Clemens (2-3) 16.400; 34. Dansville (2-3) 16.200; 35. Cass City (1-4) 16.000

8-Player Division 2

T6. Morrice (5-0) 29.200

Last Week: T6. 28.000

Week 5 result: Beat New Haven Merritt 58-8

Week 6 game: at Burton Atherton (3-2)

Top Division 2 teams: 1. Au Gres-Sims (5-0) 31.600; 1. Kinde North Huron (5-0) 31.6000; 1. Marion (5-0) 31.600.

Last three in: 14. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (3-2) 22.200; 15. Waldron (4-1) 21.800; 16. Athens (3-2) 21.000

Last three out: 17. Bay City All Saints (3-2) 20.400; 18. Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-2) 19.800; 19. Bear Lake (3-2) and Eben Junction Superior Central (3-2) 19.200

— Full playoff point standings available at mhsaa.com.

