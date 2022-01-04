NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann scored 24 points and New Lothrop’s boys basketball team turned back Otisville LakeVille 49-38 Monday after a nearly month-long layoff.
The Hornets (1-1, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) also got 13 points from Jordan Belmer. New Lothrop had not played since Dec. 7, when it fell to Frankenmuth 65-37 in its season opener.
LakeVille led 14-5 after one quarter but New Lothrop responded with a 17-8 second-quarter surge.
“We started slowly but we made a nice run in the second quarter and took control of the game early in the fourth,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “Ty had a big game for us with 24 and Jordan chipped in with 13, including seven in the fourth.”
LakeVille fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the MMAC.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 7 8-10 24, Jordan Belmer 5 2-3 13, Ryan Heslip 2 0-0 5, Jaden Curry 1 2-6 4, Cannan Cromwell 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 13-21 49.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Patrick 57, Morrice 16
MORRICE — Unbeaten Portland St. Patrick opened the new year with a 57-16 victory Monday over Morrice.
Aubrey Rogers, Abi Beem and Makenzie Doerner all scored four points for Morrice (5-2). Rogers had three steals and three blocks. Lily Nowak and Doerner each cleared four rebounds.
Lydia Meredith scored 19 points for the Shamrocks (7-0).
MORRICE SCORING: Makenzie Doerner 2 0-0 4, Abi Beem 0 4-4 4, Savannah Miles 0 1-2 1, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 1 2-2 4, Marlaina Ash 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 8-10 16.
ST. PATRICK SCORING: Lydia Meredith 9 0-0 19. Totals 24 6-11 57.
