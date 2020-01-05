NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop Branch of the Community District Library will hold a Department of Natural Resources deer aging event at 6 p.m. Jan. 15. The event is being co-hosted by the Lennon Branch.
Dr. Dwayne Etter, a DNR Research Specialist, will present part II of Learning How to Age Your Deer. Bring in your harvested deer jaw and learn the steps to age your deer. Etter will present some of the facts that the DNR has collected to date on the deer population in Michigan.
This is a free event and is open to those 10 years of age through adults.
Register by calling either the New Lothrop Branch at (810) 638-7575, or the Lennon Branch at (810) 621-3202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.