Byron alumna Jessica Marvin eked out a win in the weight throw Saturday at the Tiffin Alumni Open in Tiffin, Ohio.
Marvin, a sophomore at Northwood, had a winning throw of 16.54 meters, beating Saginaw Valley State’s Ali Aldrich (16.51). She was also 10th in the shot put (11.58 meters).
Northwood teammate and fellow Byron alum Hunter Berecz took third in the weight throw (17.18) and 10th in the shot put (15.18) on the men’s side.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer wass 13th in both the shot put (12.33 meters) and weight throw (12.65) at Saturday’s Strive for Greatness Invite in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Ferris’ playoff run came to an end Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 28-14 to West Florida in the Division II national semifinals. The Bulldogs had a 14-13 lead after three quarters, but turned the ball over on six straight possessions, including twice on downs, to end the game.
WRESTLING
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — The freshman went 4-0 Saturday at the Lakeland University Duals, helping the Bulldogs outscore their four opponents 131-39. She picked up two victories via pinfall, one by decision and one by forfeit.
Sayer Robinson, Muskegon CC (Durand) — Robinson reached the semifinals at 197 pounds Saturday at the Art Kraft Memorial Invitational at Triton College, finishing fourth in the division. After receiving a double-bye, he won 8-5 to reach the semis before dropping an 11-4 decision to Demarco Lee of Harper College. He won 8-0 in the consolation semis and then fell on a 5:24 pin in the third-place match.
Cole Hersch (New Lothrop) and Dylan Briggs (Corunna), Olivet College — Hersch and Briggs each fared 1-2 in three matches Saturday at the Kalahari Duals in Sandusky, Ohio. Hersch and Briggs both picked up victories against Wisconsin-Oshkosh before dropping close decisions against Baldwin Wallace. Hersch was then pinned in 2:29 by Mt. Union’s Antwon Pugh, and Briggs lost 9-5 to the Purple Raiders’ Michael McIntire.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started and scored 15 points with four steals, four assists and three rebounds as the Cardinals turned back Northwestern Ohio 86-72 Saturday. She was a perfect 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point line.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough had one assist and one steal in the Jets’ 71-66 win Saturday over Andrews University.
Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie) and Georgia Hill (Laingsburg), Lansing CC —Witt had eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in LCC’s 89-39 rout Friday of Macomb Community College. Hill had three points, five rebounds, one steal and one block. Witt had four points, two rebounds and a steal in LCC’s previous game, a 56-48 win over Aquinas Dec. 11.
Hill had three points, three rebounds, two assists and a block in that contest.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage scored six points with one rebound and one assist in an 81-78 overtime victory Saturday over Rochester. He scored three points in 11 minutes in Wednesday’s 84-61 loss to Western Michigan.
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had three points, one rebound and a block in the Wolverines’ 80-64 win Saturday over Lawrence Tech.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had two points and two rebounds in two minutes of action in the loss to Michigan-Dearborn.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College men’s coach (Laingsburg) — The former Laingsburg head coach saw his team break a two-game skid Tuesday with a 103-66 rout of Finlandia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.