Photo finish: Corunna’s Wyatt Bower nips twin brother Tarick for All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year

CORUNNA — It is often difficult for the uninitiated to tell Corunna High’s Wyatt and Tarick Bower apart. Even those who have encountered them with some regularity are prone to the occasional mix-up.

Distinguishing the two is a task most easily accomplished on the gridiron, where the identical twins are required to wear different numbers — No. 1 for Tarick, No. 4 for Wyatt — play different positions (wide receiver and quarterback respectively).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.