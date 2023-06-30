Photo finish: Corunna’s Wyatt Bower nips twin brother Tarick for All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year

CORUNNA — It is often difficult for the uninitiated to tell Corunna High’s Wyatt and Tarick Bower apart. Even those who have encountered them with some regularity are prone to the occasional mix-up.
Distinguishing the two is a task most easily accomplished on the gridiron, where the identical twins are required to wear different numbers — No. 1 for Tarick, No. 4 for Wyatt — play different positions (wide receiver and quarterback respectively).
Parsing who is who is much more difficult during track season. Not only do the brothers no longer have ever-present numeric identifiers, but they participate in pretty much all of the same events, and perform at pretty much the same (very high) standard.
It’s unsurprising then, that head coach of the MHSAA Division 2 state champion Corunna boys track and field team Jeff Sawyer couldn’t differentiate the two when asked who he would nominate for Argus-Press All-Area Track Athlete of the Year.
However, after careful consideration, the honor goes to … Wyatt Bower, by a nose.
In the end, his hardware did the talking.
Tarick Bower was single-event state champion as a member of the Cavaliers’ 4x100-meter relay team and grabbed a runner-up finish in the 4x200 race, but Wyatt was also on those relay squads and won a state title in long jump all by his lonesome.
Additionally, Wyatt Bower earned all-state recognition with his seventh-place finish in the solo 100-meter dash.
All in all, Bower’s performance was crucial to helping the Cavs accrue the 41 points that secured them their first boys track title since 1999.
Bower’s long-jump mark of 22 feet, 8 1/2 inches was a personal best at the perfect moment (though it was a mite shy of Tarick’s school record 22-9 leap at regionals). His 10.93 in the 100-meter dash was also a PR.
The 42.63 seconds he, along with his brother, Isaac Jacobs and Nick Strauch ran the 4x100 relay in is a school record.
Sawyer said that Wyatt Bower’s June 3 performance was huge in several different ways.
“(There was a lot of) pressure and he really turned it up a notch,” Sawyer said. “He was only seeded liked 12th in the 100. And Tarick tweaked his hamstring his second long jump so he wasn’t on his game. In the 100, we were hoping to get a point or so and then Wyatt came through and got seventh and got those two points.”
Bower’s state title in the long jump is an accomplishment he treasures, a culmination of years of effort that came after a period of wavering confidence.
“I’d been working since my freshman year to get to (this) point,” he said. “And I didn’t have a lot of confidence going into the states because of my brother. He just went 22-9 at the regionals.”
Bower’s nerves were not aided by a series of scratches. He scratched his first two preliminary jumps before nabbing a spot in the finals, and scratched his first two leaps there as well.
Tired after running sprints, Bower might have shut it down for the day if his team hadn’t wanted to bank a few points towards the state title.
“We go, ‘Hey, take one more,’ then he goes like a mad man and gets 22-8 1/2. So that was a four-point swing,” Sawyer remembered.
Bower said that in the 100 dash, he just wanted an all-state placement (top eight) and got it.
“I knew I wasn’t as fast as those guys out there but I was really focused on what I had to do,” he said.
Bower said that his brother “hurt his hamstring a little bit” at the state finals, causing him to “slow up” in the 100-meter dash, making it necessary for him to step up.
2023 Argus-Press All-Area
Boys Track and Field Teams
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Wyatt Bower, Corunna, Jr.
The Cavalier culminated his junior season by leading Corunna to a Division 2 state championship and earning All-State honors in three events. Bower won the state long jump title with a leap of 22 feet, 8 1/2 inches. He was also part of Corunna’s state title team in the 4x100-meter relay in school-record fashion with Isaac Jacobs, Nick Strauch and Tarick Bower (42.63 seconds). Wyatt Bower also anchored the Cavaliers’ state runner-up team in the 4x200 with Jacobs, Strauch and Tarick Bower (1:28.33) and placed seventh in the 100 dash in a personal-best 10.93 seconds.
FIRST TEAM
Sprinter
Rease Teel, Perry, Sr.
The Rambler senior placed third in the state in the 200 dash at the Division 3 finals with a personal-best 22.48 time. He was also 10th in the state in the 100 dash with a personal-best 11.11 time. Teel was the GLAC champion in both sprinting events. Teel was fourth at regionals in the 100 and was a regional runner-up in the 200. At the Honor Roll Meet, Teel finished ninth in the 100 and 12th in the 200.
Middle Distance
Caleb Walker,
Chesaning, So.
Walker, a 10th-grader, placed 11th in the 400-meter dash at the MHSAA Division 3 state finals. His personal-best time in the 400 was a 51.88 clocking, while winning the MMAC crown. Walker also won the Cavalier Classic in the 400 and was fourth at the Division 3 regionals.
Distance Runner
Logan Roka, Corunna, Sr.
The Cavalier senior was an All-Stater in the 800-meter run in a personal-best 1:55.87. He also won the 800 title at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions and was second at the Division 2 regionals and second at the Flint Metro League Championships in that event. Roka edged another All-Stater, Chesaning’s Levi Maier, for first-place in both the 800 and 1600 races at the Cavalier Classic, winning the 800 1:59.12 to 1:59.95 and the 1600, 4:25.37 to 4:28.47. Roka placed second at the Division 2 regionals in the 1600 run (a personal-best 4:24.07) while qualifying for the state finals. He placed second in the 1600 at the Flint Metro Championships and was also first at the Bulldog Invitational and Fowler Under the Lights Invitational.
Hurdles
Tyler Hufnagel,
Owosso, Sr.
Hufnagel placed 12th at the Division 2 state finals in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (41.28) and finished 19th in the state meet in the 110 high hurdles (15.96). His personal-best time in the 110s was a 15.71 clocking when he was first at the Flint Metro League Championships. Hufnagel placed third at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions in the 300 with a personal-best 40.35 time. He was the regional champion in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Field Events
Tryce Tokar, Ovid-Elsie, So.
Tokar repeated as the Division 3 state champion in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 15 feet even. The sophomore placed first at the Division 3 regionals (14-8 1/4), the MMAC Championships (14-0), the Jonathan Nugent Invitational (14-0), the Stockbridge Invitational (13-9), the Marauder Lion’s Club Invitational (13-0), the Fowler Under the Lights Invitational (14-0) and the Saginaw Valley State University Indoor Invitational (14-1). He was also second at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet.
Jack Borgman, Laingsburg, Jr.
Borgman broke his own school pole vault record while winning the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet at 15-feet even. He placed second at the Division 3 state finals at 14-9 and was the CMAC pole vault champion at the same 14-9 level. Borgman was second at the Division 3 regionals at 14-0. He also won pole vault titles at the Whitmore Lake Relays (14-0), the Chesaning Classic (13-6) and the Williamston Invitational (13-0).
Tarick Bower, Corunna, Jr.
Bower set a school record in the long jump by covering 22 feet, 9 inches while placing first at the Division 2 regionals. He went on to finish third in the state in the long jump (21-10). He long-jumped only three times during the season and each time, he covered at least 21-1.5.
Sprint Relay
Corunna’s 4x100 Relay
Corunna’s state-title winning 4x100 relay team also broke its own school record by running 42.63 seconds at the Division 2 finals. Members of the team were Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower, Nick Strauch and anchor runner Tarick Bower. The team went unbeaten during the season, never losing in either a dual meet, an invitational or a post-season race.
Distance Relay
Corunna’s 4x400 Relay
The Cavaliers placed eighth at the Division 2 finals to capture all-state honors in 3:26.90, also wrapping up Corunna’s team state title in Division 2. Lucas Kuran, Jaxon Strauch, Logan Roka and Nick Strauch comprised the team. The team was second at the Division 2 regionals and third at the Flint Metro Championships.
SECOND TEAM
Sprinter
Tarick Bower, Corunna, Jr.
The Cavalier junior clocked a season-best time in the 100 dash of 11.01 seconds and his best time in the 200 dash was 22.55. Bower placed 24th in the state in the 100 dash (11.24) and won regional and Flint Metro League titles in the 100. He also reigned as the Flint Metro champion in the 200 dash and won the 200 at the Cavalier Classic. He was the anchor runner on Corunna’s state-title winning 4x100 relay and helped the Cavaliers place second in the state in the 4x200.
Middle Distance
Beau Price, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Price, a Marauder senior, finished 19th in the state at the Division 3 finals (53.92). He was sixth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet in the 400 dash (52.43) and was second at the MMAC Championships in the 400 (52.48). His best time in the 400 was a 52.29 clocking while running fifth at the Division 3 regionals.
Distance Runner
Levi Maier, Chesaning, Sr.
Maier, a senior, captured all-state honors in the 800 run by placing sixth at the Division 3 finals in 1:59.84. He won a regional title in the 800 and was second at the Division 3 MITCA finals in the 800. He ran a season-best 1:57.15 in the 800 at the Korf-Schultz Saginaw County Championships. Maier placed second in the 800 run at the Chesaning Classic in 1:57.81, edging another All-Stater in Corunna’s Logan Roka, who was third at 1:58.45. He was the 800 and 1600 champion in the MMAC. Maier was second in the 1600 at the Division 3 regionals and qualified for the state finals but scratched there. He was fifth at the MITCA state finals in the 1600 and his best time in the 1600 was 4:28.47.
Hurdles
Dominick Hernandez,
Chesaning, Sr.
Hernandez, a Chesaning senior, placed sixth in the state in the 300 hurdles at the Division 3 finals (41.43) and placed 17th in the state in the 110 high hurdles (a personal-best 15.93). He was a state runner-up at the MITCA Division 3 team finals in the 300 hurdles and placed eighth at the MITCA teams states in the 110s. He was a regional champion in the 300 hurdles (a personal-best 40.50) and was third at regionals in the 110s.
Field Events
Dylan McDonald, Durand, Sr.
The Durand senior finished sixth in the state in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 51 feet 1.5 inches and placed 14th in the state in the discus (126-5). He was the regional champ in the shot put and regional runner-up in the discus. At the MMAC Championships, McDonald was the MMAC runner-up in both throwing events. His personal-best throw in the discus is 141-6.
Reese Greenfelder, Chesaning, Sr.
Greenfelder, a senior, placed 17th in the state in the shot put (45-10) and 20th in the state in the discus (120-0). Greenfelder was the MMAC champion in the discus (141-1) and his personal-best throw in that event was 143 feet 7 1/2 inches at the Saginaw County Championships, where he was third. Greenfelder placed third in the state in the discus at the MITCA Division 3 finals (140-7). He was third at regionals in the shot put and fifth in the shot at the MITCA team finals (45-3). His best throw in the shot put was 46-11 while taking third at the Saginaw County Championships.
Evan Samson, Durand, Sr.
Samson placed ninth in the state in the high jump at 6-1 but cleared 6-4 in the high jump three times. He was the MMAC champion in the high jump as well as the regional champion in the high jump. He was also fifth at regionals in the long jump and third at the MMAC Championships in the long jump. Samson’s best long jump was a 19-5 effort this season.
Sprint Relay
Corunna’s 4x200 Relay
The Cavaliers finished second in the state in Division 2 by running 1:28.33. The team was made up of Isaac Jacobs, Tarick Bower, Nick Strauch and anchor runner Wyatt Bower. The team was unbeaten through the first 10 races of the season but then placed second at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet in 1:28.92 before taking second at the state finals with its best time of the season. Berrien Springs was first in 1:28.18.
Distance Relay
Corunna’s 4x800 Relay
The Cavaliers placed ninth in the state in 8:02.71. Members of the team were Jaxon Strauch, Aidan Roka, Kenny Evans and Logan Roka. The team cut eight seconds off its previous season-best time of 8:10.72, which it ran while winning a regional championship. They were also Flint Metro champs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kenny Evans, Corunna, Jr.
Clay Wittenberg, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Kyle Boettcher, Laingsburg, Sr.
Gavein Mecomber, Owosso, Jr.
Codey Harlan, Chesaning, Sr.
Cole Yaros, New Lothrop, Sr.
Dustin Copeland, Morrice, Sr.
Logan Smith, Morrice, So.
Drew McGowan, Morrice, Sr.
Oliver Long, Morrice, Fr.
Nolan Mulcahy, New Lothrop, Sr.
Nick Strauch, Corunna, Sr.
Eric Barancik, Chesaning, So.
