CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Alma, 5-3, Thursday thanks to a singles sweep.
Lilly Skaryd, Andee Hosner, Tarah Moyer and Kylie Morse all won singles matches for the Indians (4-1-1). Chesaning secured the win with a victory at No. 1 doubles behind the play of Avery Butcher and Kennedy McAlpine.
O-E 8, Ithaca 0
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie defeated Ithaca 8-0 Thursday.
The Marauders got singles wins from Brooklyn Belill, 6-0, 6-0 over Erica Johnson; Rylee Lewis, 6-0, 6-0 over Jasmine Williams; Christina Rademacher-Vine, 6-0, 6-1 over Rebecca Sonday; and Ava Anderson, 6-4, 6-2 over Adrianaa Rodriguez.
Winning in doubles for the Marauders were Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender, 6-0, 6-0 over Ellie Schall and Sara Barnhill. Ovid-Elsie won the other three doubles flights by default.
