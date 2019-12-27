PORT HURON —Unbeaten Port Huron defeated the Corunna girls varsity basketball team, 62-37, Friday during the Holiday Showcase at St. Clair Community College.
Ellie Toney scored 23 points for the Cavaliers, who trailed 22-10 after one quarter and 33-15 at halftime. Toney rained in four 3-pointers and shot 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
J. Gilbert scored 18 points for Port Huron, which rose to 8-0.
The Cavaliers fell to 2-4. Danielle French and Jenna Bauman each scored five points for Corunna.
