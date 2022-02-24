BYRON — There was a lot of appreciation at Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest between Byron and Webberville.
Much of that appreciation was pre-programmed — with senior, parent and fan appreciation night all on the calendar already — but by the end of the evening the Eagles had given the home crowd something else to appreciate with a dominant 53-24 win.
Wins have been tough to come by for the Eagles (5-14) this season. The three-time defending Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champions are firmly in rebuilding mode, as coach Theresa Marvin freely acknowledges.
“This group of girls started out not really even knowing a lot about basketball. There’s only two of them that have played varsity before … but they’ve come a long way,” Marvin said.
Just how far they’ve come was evident on Wednesday as the Eagles played what may have been their most complete game of the season. Their 53 points were their second-most on the year (they had 61 against still-winless Brighton Cheryl Stockwell Prep in the season opener). Every Eagle who saw the floor scored but one, and their seven made 3-pointers were a season high.
Stats aside, Byron simply looked the part of a team rounding the corner — one with a bright future ahead of it — even if they might not put it all together until next year.
The Eagles just seemed more purposeful in everything they did than the Spartans. Their sets on offense generated wide open looks a good percentage of the time, while what counted as “open” for Webberville was one hand in the face instead of two.
The game was largely over after the first quarter, which Byron won 21-10. A heavy dose of full-court press led to a slew of Spartan turnovers and easy transition opportunities for the Eagles. Junior Ashley Nixon was a tone-setter, bullying Webberville ballhandlers at the point of attack and going hard to the basket at every opportunity. She scored 13 of her 14 points in the initial frame, capping it with a one-on-one strip that led to an “and-one” at the rim.
Fellow guard Jordan Huhn also scored 14 points and made sure the Spartans never had a chance with a barrage of 3s in the late third and early fourth quarters. Huhn’s shot-making was greeted enthusiastically by the student section, which shouted “she’s a freshman” chants in response.
Not lighting up the scoreboard — she had three points — but making her presence felt nonetheless, was Byron’s lone senior, Mya Foster. Foster led the team with eight rebounds and was a ringleader in the fourth-quarter quest to get every Eagle a bucket. Marvin, wearing a T-shirt blazoned with Foster’s face, was very complimentary of her elder stateswoman.
“She’s just an awesome kid. She didn’t play last year … but she’s been playing since fourth grade and she was real excited to come out this year. She’s fought some injuries, but the kid is tough,” Marvin said. “Mya’s the glue of the team. She’s our leader. She keeps us organized and plans a lot of our social events.”
For her part, Foster was just glad to get one last home “W” in the books.
“It feels really good to get a win,” Foster said. “This is a young team, and we haven’t won a lot this season, but we’ve worked really hard, so coming together tonight was great.”
The Eagles have one more regular season game — at Otisville LakeVille on Friday — before their opening round district game against Laingsburg on Monday at Bath High School.
Marvin expects her team to be the underdog in that game, but is sanguine about their chances.
“If we can shoot like we shot tonight, I think we can play with most teams,” she said. “Playoffs are playoffs. We’re still gonna be young, but if we can stay composed, I think we can get a win.”
Byron Scoring: Hailee Lang 1 0-0 2, Kierra Conlen 2 0-0 5, Ashley Nixon 4 5-7 14, Mya Foster 1 1-2 3, Reese Forgie 2 3-4 8, Haylee Schott 3 1-2 7, Jordan Huhn 5 0-0 14. Totals 18 10-15 53.
