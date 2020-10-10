NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop flexed its collective muscle Friday, capitalizing on four forced turnovers en route to a 38-0 home victory over Ovid-Elsie.
The Hornets (4-0, 4-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) were led offensively by senior quarterback Cam Orr, who had a hand in each of the team’s five touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for two against the Marauders (2-2, 2-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
It was New Lothrop’s defense, however, that proved to be the difference, as the Hornets forced and recovered four fumbles to secure the team’s second shutout of the season.
“Those four takeaways were just that, they were takeaways,” New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said postgame. “Those were all forced, we created those turnovers and if we continue to create turnovers like we’re doing — we’ve been doing it all year — we’re going to be a tough team to play for anyone.
“We’re going to hang our hat on our defense and see where that takes us.”
The Hornets, a team known for its offensive firepower and quick starts, came out flat on the first drive Friday, punting to Ovid-Elsie after just three plays. New Lothrop’s defense answered the call a few plays later, with Julius Garza forcing and Will Muron recovering Logan Thompson’s fumble to set up the Hornets on their own 40-yard line.
Orr capitalized two plays later, bursting up the middle for a 58-yard touchdown to stake the Hornets to a 7-0 lead at the 5:55 mark in the first quarter.
After a three-and-out by Ovid-Elsie on its ensuing possession, Orr found paydirt once again — this time through the air — as he connected with Garza for an 8-yard score to make it 14-0 Hornets.
An Ian Gross fumble recovery set up Orr’s second rushing touchdown of the quarter a few plays later, as he powered it in from 2 yards out to make it 21-0 Hornets through one quarter of play.
New Lothrop’s offense kept it rolling midway through the second as Orr found Garza in the end zone once again, this time from 10-yards out, for the score. A missed extra point made it 27-0 Hornets with 5:43 remaining in the first half.
After a hook-and-ladder to Muron was negated by a holding penalty with less than a minute to go before halftime, Orr found Rafael Woods for an 80-yard touchdown, which coupled with Orr’s successful two-point conversion, propelled the Hornets to a 35-0 lead at the half.
Eager to make up for a missed interception in the first half, Garza got the Hornets going just two plays into the third, stripping the ball from an Ovid-Elsie ball carrier to bring New Lothrop’s offense back on the field.
“You always want to make up for a mistake you make, so to be able to come back and do that was good, it felt good,” Garza said.
The turnover, combined with a running clock, allowed New Lothrop to coast to victory. A 38-yard field goal by Cannon Cromwell late in the third capped the scoring for the Hornets.
“I think we played great as a team,” Garza said. “We worked hard all week and, you know, we got out what we put into it…It’s great to come out here and execute.”
For Ovid Elsie, which was led by Thompson’s 74 yards rushing Friday, mistakes were too much to overcome.
“Turnovers, penalties and missed tackles hurt us,” head coach Travis Long said. “We knew what we were doing, we executed at times, we just have to be more consistent … Week in and week out, we’re improving, just when you go against a team like this you can’t make those mistakes.”
