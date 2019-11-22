OWOSSO — Owosso senior Katie Clevenger is headed to Oakland University in Rochester, signing her letter of intent Wednesday to dive for the Golden Grizzlies swim team.
Clevenger holds multiple school diving records at Owosso and is also a talented track and field athlete. She will dive this weekend at the MHSAA Division 3 Lower Peninsula finals — which will also be held at Oakland. She has the third-highest qualifying score in the meet and took second at the Division 3 regional in St. Johns last week.
Owosso has multiple participants scheduled for the finals, including Allie Pumford (100, 200-yard freestyle); Lily Espinoza; Macy Irelan (100 backstroke); and its 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
