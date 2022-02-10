OTISVILLE — Axel Newell, Adam Barton and Logan Thompson all scored 11 points as Ovid-Elsie defeated LakeVille 71-19 Wednesday.
Bruce Thornton added six points with four assists for the Marauders (13-1, 9-1 MMAC), who bounced back from their first loss of the season. Ovid-Elsie holds a half-game lead in the conference over Chesaning (11-4, 9-2), which beat the Marauders Friday.
LakeVille fell to 0-13 overall and 0-10 in the MMAC.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 1 1-2 3, Axel Newell 3 4-4 11, Bruce Thornton 2 1-1 6, Kole Middleton 2 0-0 5, Brayden Phillips 0 2-3 2, Adam Barton 5 0-0 11, Beau Price 1 0-0 2, Gunner McCreery 1 0-0 2, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 5, Alex Eichenberg 1 1-2 4, Clay Wittenberg 1 1-2 3, Logan Thompson 4 3-4 11, Perrien Rasch 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 14-20 71.
Kearsley 52, Owosso 29
GENESEE TWP. — Flint Kearsley kept Owosso winless with a 52-29 setback Tuesday night.
Teddy Worthington scored seven points and Crishaun Bates had six for the Trojans (0-13).
Kearsley improved to 6-11 overall.
