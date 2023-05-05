ELSIE — Despite owning a dominating 15-2 advantage in shots on goal, the Ovid-Elsie girls soccer squad had to settle for a 1-1 tie Friday against visiting Lansing Christian.

The game was scoreless until just 4 minutes, 59 seconds remaining. Ovid-Elsie sophomore Madison Thornton finally put the Marauders on the board with a sharp upper-shelf goal from her left foot that was out of the reach of the Pilgrim goalkeeper. It came off a picture-perfect pass from junior Evalyn Cole.

