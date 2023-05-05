ELSIE — Despite owning a dominating 15-2 advantage in shots on goal, the Ovid-Elsie girls soccer squad had to settle for a 1-1 tie Friday against visiting Lansing Christian.
The game was scoreless until just 4 minutes, 59 seconds remaining. Ovid-Elsie sophomore Madison Thornton finally put the Marauders on the board with a sharp upper-shelf goal from her left foot that was out of the reach of the Pilgrim goalkeeper. It came off a picture-perfect pass from junior Evalyn Cole.
Thornton was mobbed by her appreciative teammates
“It had been very frustrating,” Thornton said. “We had many opportunities, we just couldn’t get it in. But Evalyn had an amazing set-up for me and I just finished it. It felt great and it felt amazing.”
However, the jubilation soon turned to dejection as Lansing Christian scored the equalizer just 11 seconds later, with Audra Usiak, a senior, finding the corner of the net with 4:48 showing on the clock.
Thornton, when asked about the quick reversal of fortunate, said it could only be described in one word — “Heartbreaking,” said Thornton.
O-E had a couple more quality chances before the final buzzer sounded but eventually the clock ran out and the game ended in a draw as no overtime period was played.
Ovid-Elsie now stands 9-0-2 with the ties coming to St. Johns and now Lansing Christian. The Pilgrims own an 8-1-2 mark.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Jerome White said it was a good test for his young squad as it got a taste of a postseason type atmosphere against a quality opponent.
“I think we played very well and they (the Pilgrims) are a great team,” White said. “We knew that they were going to play very defensively. And we were prepared for it. For the most part, we possessed, which was our game plan. And we knew our opportunities were going to be few and far between.”
O-E tried to counter that tactic with patience and attacking from the sides of the field.
“They plugged the middle up and we knew that we had to come in from the perimeter and we wanted to get a good angle coming in from the side,” White said. “And fortunately for us, Madison Thornton was able to capitalize on that.”
The coach said that Cole made a great pass to set that play up.
“She (Cole) is the straw that stirs our drink,” White said. “She makes everything go for us and we try to find her feet as much as we can.”
White added that Lansing Christian is for real.
“They’ve lost just once and they had allowed just one goal all season,” White said. “So we doubled that tonight. And their keeper is outstanding. We knew she was going to be tough to beat and we were fortunate that Maddie was able to put one in.”
