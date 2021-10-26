SAGINAW — Levi Maier ran seventh in 17 minutes, 38.35 seconds to lead the Chesaning boys to a fifth-place showing at Saturday’s 50th annual Saginaw County Cross Country Championships at Saginaw Heritage High School.
Chesaning scored 123 points. Saginaw Heritage was first with 27. Next were Freeland (49), Birch Run (96) and Frankenmuth (105).
T.J. Hansen of Freeland placed first in 16:39.46.
Corbin Walker of Chesaning finished 22nd (19:18.15). He was followed by teammates Dakota Sutter (30th, 20:14.10), Caleb Walker (32nd, 20:16.06), Jaden James (36th, 20:50.24) and Eric Barancik (37th, 20:58.48).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bailey 21st for Indians
SAGINAW — Taylor Bailey of Chesaning finished 21st in 22:54.95 and the Chesaning girls were eighth at Saturday’s Saginaw County Cross Country Championships.
Chesaning scored 207 points. Freeland was first (35) with Saginaw Heritage second (37) and Frankenmuth third (79).
Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth won the race in 18:55.56.
Makayla Reiber of Chesaning ran 43rd (25:08.07). Teammate Eliana Germaine ran 44th in 25:25.83. Emily Smith of Chesaning ran 46th (25:45.41).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.