ELSIE — Ryan Cunningham is returning for a 16th season as Ovid-Elsie’s girls varsity basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.
Cunningham, who has coached O-E in two separate stints since 2004, retired as the district’s superintendent Aug. 31. He’s compiled a 150-168 record at O-E, including a 21-2 campaign last season that resulted in the program’s first district championship since 1984 and its first Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title.
The school said Cunningham will serve as a volunteer this season, per new regulations set by the Michigan Office of Retirement Services in the summer.
“I’m happy to see Dr. Cunningham return to the sidelines,” Ovid-Elsie athletic director Mike Watson said in a press release. “It’s easy to see why the program has been so successful under Ryan’s leadership.”
Cunningham coached the Marauders from 2004 to 2011, going 56-93. Michelle Ott took over the team for the next three seasons before Cunningham returned in 2014. His second stint has been much more successful, as the team has had a winning record for the past five years and gone a combined 94-75 in that span.
The Marauders open the 2022-23 season Nov. 29 at Ionia.
