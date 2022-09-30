ELSIE — Ryan Cunningham is returning for a 16th season as Ovid-Elsie’s girls varsity basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Cunningham, who has coached O-E in two separate stints since 2004, retired as the district’s superintendent Aug. 31. He’s compiled a 150-168 record at O-E, including a 21-2 campaign last season that resulted in the program’s first district championship since 1984 and its first Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title.

