OWOSSO — It was wet, cold and rainy.
And even a touch of hail made an appearance during the 40-degree day in May.
But the Owosso track and field teams gutted it out and collected a Senior Night sweep Tuesday over visiting Goodrich.
The Owosso girls remained unbeaten in the Flint Metro League by besting the Martians, 83-54. Owosso improved to 5-0 in league dual meets while the Martians fell to 4-1.
The Owosso boys, meanwhile, collected a 71-60 victory over Goodrich, improving to 1-4 in league action. Goodrich fell to 2-3.
In the girls competition, Owosso junior Libby Summerland won three times. She was first in the 100-meter dash (13.97 seconds), 200 dash (28.51) and 4x100 relay (54.87) with Brooklyn Fields, Claire Agnew and Gabrielle Hufnagel.
“Individually, nobody had a bigger day than Libby Summerland,” said Owosso girls track and field coach Brock Holtsclaw. “Libby was seeded 2nd in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters and we were seeded to lose the 4x100 relay.”
Summerland anchored the relay victory and the win puts Owosso in a good place to possibly win an overall Flint Metro Stars Division league championship, she said.
“I think it was just a good day in all of those events,” Summerland said. “The relay team, the 4x100, it was our first time running it together. And we just lived up to what we wanted. We really wanted it. We all have worked really hard for it. It (a conference title) would mean a lot for us, just to see that up there. It’s been over 20 years.”
The Flint Metro League Championships are still ahead.
According to Argus-Press records, the last girls track league championship won by Owosso came in 1998.
Agnew also won the pole vault at 11 feet even. She needed just one vault to clear that height and then decided to try and break her own school record of 11-6 with three tries at 11-7. She could not quite clear 11-7 on this day but gave it her best effort.
The senior captain said the cold was tough to deal with.
“With it being so cold, it was just hard to keep your body warm,” Agnew said. “So you’re not as fast. But I was really happy with the consistency of getting 11 even, in conditions like these.”
Peyton Spicer won the discus with a throw of 101 feet, 10 inches and also won the high jump at 4-8.
Other first-place finishers for the Owosso girls were Gracie Meyer (100 hurdles, 21.17), Hufnagel (300 hurdles, 52.59) and Kyle Bermudez (long jump, 13-2).
On the boys’ side, Owosso senior Tyler Hufnagel was a three-time winner and remained unbeaten in the hurdles in dual meets this season.
Hufnagel won the 110-high hurdles in 16.92 and topping the field in the 300 intermediates at 44.31. Hufnagel also won the 200 dash (25.04).
Jacob Ferry of Goodrich was second to Hufnagel in both the 110 hurdles (17.02) and 300 hurdles (45.84).
“The weather definitely makes it tough,” Hufnagel said. “But everyone has the same weather. You’ve just got to move past that. And give it the best you personally can.”
When asked about his season goals in the hurdles, the senior said there were two goals in particular he has.
“I’d like to break the school record in the 300 hurdles,” Hufnagel said. “And also to be All-State. And once this weather warms up, I feel pretty good about it (possibly breaking the record).”
The Trojans’ other individual winners included Simon Erfourth (3200 run, 11:21.89), Joe Kulhanek (shot put, 36-10 3/4), Isaac Williams (discus, 107-11), Max Baade (pole vault, 9-6) and Gavin Mecomber (long jump, 17-5.5).
The Trojans won the 4x100 relay thanks to Williams, Matthew Shattuck, Anton English and Zachary Wieler (48.98).
