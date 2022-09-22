OWOSSO — Down two sets to none against Flint Metro League Stars Division frontrunner Lake Fenton Wednesday, Owosso finally found its swagger and energy.
The Trojans stormed back, winning the final three sets to capture an 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-10 victory and moved into a four-way tie for first-place in the division. Owosso, Lake Fenton, Goodrich and Clio all stand 3-1 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Kendall Ihm had 12 kills, 22 assists and two blocks for Owosso (17-5-9 overall). Jamie Maier had 11 kills, while Peyton Spicer had three blocks. Lexi Hemker had 25 digs and Brielle Sovis added 21 digs. Reese Thayer contributed 19 assists.
Ihm said the dramatic victory was one of the biggest in her four-year varsity career at Owosso.
“I feel great about it and I think this is really like a great moment for us — this has put us further than we’ve ever come,” Ihm said. “It shows like the growth we’ve had as a culture and our program. We really turned it around with our energy. We were flat starting out and we came back on fire and we won.”
No one did more fist pumping and jumping around after the victory than Maier, who said it was an important win for the Trojans. Maier said Owosso turned it around when it finally got some momentum in the third set, taking a lead and holding it.
“We were a little down (after the first two sets),” Maier said. “And our energy was a little down but we had to have the spark-age. We had to get a good play in and spark it up.”
Lake Fenton — led by the hitting of senior Cola Sisk — took an 11-4 lead in the first set and held on from there. Owosso closed within 15-13, but could get no closer.
It was much the same story in set two, as Lake Fenton took advantage of some Owosso errors and Sisk continued to hit her spikes. Owosso got within 21-20 after trailing by as many as six points before falling 25-22.
Set three was back and forth. Lake Fenton led 20-18 but was guilty of a double hit. A well-placed tip by Sovis gave Owosso a 21-20 lead. Maier delivered back-to-back kills to give the Trojans a 25-22 win.
In set four, Owosso enjoyed an early 5-1 lead and kept rolling for a 25-15 triumph, forcing a decisive fifth set.
Ihm opened the final set with a kill and Owosso was on its way. Back-to-back kills by Ihm and Spicer made it 7-4 Trojans. Ihm added another winner to make it 14-10 Owosso and Lake Fenton failed on a serve receive to end the match.
Owosso head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said his team was plagued by errors in the first two sets, but found its groove in the final three.
“We had nine hitting errors in that first set,” Fitzpatrick said. “We cleaned it up a little in the second set but it was too late — we started out slow. It was really about eliminating errors. Now, we were bailed out a little bit by their service errors. They kept us in the game in that third set. I think that was really the change in momentum for us. They didn’t bury us, which I think was a mistake, and once we got some momentum, then my girls starting to play the way they have been playing.”
Owosso’s slow start included some poor serve receive play but the Trojans were able to turn things around in the final three games, Fitzpatrick said.
“We were flat and we started out a little slow — especially in our serve receive game — our passing kept us out of our offense,” the coach said. “If I can get Kendall Ihm in offense, she’s a nightmare for anybody.”
Fitzpatrick said Owosso exorcised many demons with its victory over Corunna earlier in the season and Wednesday’s comeback showed just far the team has come.
Fitzpatrick said Owosso’s progression as a team began four years ago as the team and program have gotten better and better. Fitzpatrick said the Trojans have also added two new players in senior Mallory Dennis and sophomore Lucy Dennis, transfers from Wayne Memorial.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of years,” Fitzpatrick said. “Those first four (players) that I pulled up as freshman, when I came in here are seniors this year. The second four I pulled up as freshman the second year are juniors. There’s a real tight bond between those girls and it’s showing on the court — it really is.”
