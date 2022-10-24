CORUNNA — First-round high school football playoff pairings were announced Sunday and five area teams are tournament-bound.
Durand (9-0), Corunna (7-2), Ovid-Elsie (7-2), New Lothrop (7-2) and Morrice (7-2) all made the cut. Three of those five teams — Durand, New Lothrop and Corunna — will host first-round matchups.
All games are at 7 p.m. Friday.
Laingsburg (6-3) and Chesaning (5-4) both had winning records, but were left on the outside looking in.
In Division 6, Region 3, District 2, Durand, with 52.788 playoff points, will play host to Lansing Catholic (4-5) with 36.333. In the same district, Ovid-Elsie (45.556 points) will travel to Almont (6-3) with 51.222.
Laingsburg not making the playoffs in Division 6 may somewhate be controversial since the Wolfpack would have automatically qualified two years ago under the old format that guaranteed teams with six wins make the cut.
Instead, the points system that rewards strength of schedule left Laingsburg with the 35th-most playoff points in Division 6; 32 teams in each division make the cut. Chesaning, which posted its first winning season since 2014, finished six spots away in Division 6.
The Wolfpack, which recently captured a share of the CMAC championship with Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia, lost 17-7 to 6-3 Montrose in Week 9. Laingsburg was not the only mid-Michigan-area team with six wins who got snubbed. Stockbridge and Lakewood were also left out in the cold, along with several other teams in the state.
In Division 5, Region 2, District 2, Corunna, with 57.889 points, will host 7-2 Willliamston (53.778 points). The winner of that game will take on the winner of Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1).
In Division 7, Region 2, District 1, New Lothrop (42.000) will host 4-5 Burton Bendle (26.236). The winner will face the victor of Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4).
In 8-Player Division 2, Region 3, Morrice (7-2) travels to Peck (7-2). The Orioles have accumulated 31.444 points while Peck has 31.778. The winner of that game will advance to play the Kinde North Huron (6-3) at AuGres-Sims (8-1) matchup.
