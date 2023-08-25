BRECKENRIDGE — There was no stopping Morrice’s football team on opening night.
BRECKENRIDGE — There was no stopping Morrice’s football team on opening night.
The Orioles ran almost at will Friday while storming past Breckenridge, 36-12, and Wyatt Cartier and Joel Fisher took turns breaking loose with impressive runs.
Cartier rushed for 239 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns. Fisher added 175 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Caden Binkley added 26 yards and one TD on five lugs.
Morrice outgained Breckenridge, 457 to 233 in total yardage. The Orioles held the home team to 27 rushing yards but gave up 206 yards through the air.
“We kind of started out slowly,” said Morrice coach Kendall Crockett. “But then we found our identity behind the running of Wyatt Cartier and Joel Fisher. Our defense played solid the whole game. They couldn’t run the ball against us.”
Cartier and Binkley each had 6 1/2 tackles while Austin Gutting had six tackles and one sack while Oliver Long had 5 1/2 tackles and a sack.
Clawson 13, Perry 7
CORUNNA — Perry suffered a season-opening 13-7 setback to Clawson here at Corunna’s Nick Annese Field Friday.
The game was played in Corunna due to Perry’s Bump Lardie Field being unavailable due to track and field renovations.
The Ramblers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when quarterback Austin Poirier darted 61 yards for a touchdown. DJ Jenks kicked the extra point through the uprights.
Clawson countered with a 10-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and then field goals of 37 and 36 yards in the third quarter.
Poirier finished with 117 rushing yards on eight carries including the TD. He completed 11 of 23 passes for another 84 yards. Poirier threw one interception.
Joey Mcgraw-Allen led the Ramblers’ receiving corps with five receptions. Timothy Hall had three catches.
Aiden Brooks delivered 10 tackles for Perry while Cameron Doody added eight stops and Hall had seven. Poirier intercepted a Clawson pass.
Clawson held a slight 238-225 advantage in total yards.
“It was a really evenly-matched game,” said Perry coach Jeff Bott. “Unfortunately, Keegan Brown, our running back, suffered a broken leg in the third quarter and we kind of ran out of gas. It was a numbers game.”
Perry opened the season with only 16 varsity players, not counting some junior varsity players who also dress with the team.
Carson City-Crystal 60, Byron 6
CARSON CITY — Byron lost its first game in eight-man football, 60-6, to Carson City-Crystal Friday.
The game also marked the Byron coaching debut of Bennie Manns.
The Eagles were coming off an 0-9 campaign.
