OTISVILLE — Chesaning’s Tyler Sager no-hit Otisville LakeVille over five innings in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Monday, facing 16 batters and retiring 15 on strikeouts in the 10-0 Indians victory.
LakeVille’s lone baserunner reached after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning as Sager improved to 3-0 this spring. Nash Wendling batted 3-for-4 and scored four runs for the Indians. Sager was 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs. Brady Sager had two hits and Dylan James drove in two runs.
Chesaning (7-1, 4-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) won the nightcap, 16-0. Wendling pitched a one-hitter over the four-inning, mercy-rule game. After LakeVille’s leadoff batter notched a first-inning single, Wendling retired the next 12 batters — seven on strikeouts.
Wendling also batted 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Brady Sager drove in three runs.
Hornets down Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS — New Lothrop swept Mt. Morris, 15-3 in six innings and 11-0 in five Monday.
The Hornets’ Jordan Belmer struck out eight in Game 1. Brady Birchmeier drove in four runs for New Lothrop (8-1, 4-0 MMAC), smashing a solo homer and a double. Grayson Orr clubbed a two-run homer and added three doubles. He also drove in four runs.
In Game 2, Birchmeier pitched three innings, giving up no hits with six strikeouts. Jaden Martinez slugged three triples and Belmer had four hits with three doubles.
Mt. Morris fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Corunna doubles up Clio
CORUNNA — Corunna swept Clio, 7-6 and 7-0, Monday thanks to a first-game rally.
The Cavaliers (4-7, 2-5 Flint Metro League) overcame a 6-2 deficit in Game 1. Braden Andrejack’s base hit in the bottom of the sixth scored the go-ahead run. Colby Ardelean shut out Clio for the final four innings to gain the mound victory.
Jaden Herrick and Ardelean each had three hits for the Cavaliers. Decklan Davis drove in four runs and had one hit.
Ardelean allowed no runs and three hits with one strikeout.
In Game 2, Corbin Reed pitched a complete-game one-hitter, surrendering only a single to lead off the game. Reed struck out two over seven innings with no walks.
Logan Vowell had two hits with three RBIs for Corunna. Herrick had two hits and two RBIs and Reed also banged two hits.
O-E sweeps Montrose
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie swept Montrose, 14-3 in five innings and 16-1 in four Monday.
Corbin Janes was the winning pitcher in Game 1. He gave up two runs and seven hits in four innings. Dominic Wilkinson pitched the final inning and gave up one run and one hit. He struck out one and walked two.
Jake Bowen stroked three hits for the Marauders (4-4, 2-2 MMAC) and also drove in three runs. Caven Brooks had a three-run double.
Colin Vieth pitched the first two innings of the nightcap and gave up two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Perrien Rasch pitched the final two frames and gave up one run and two hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Braxton Stenger batted 2-for-2 and scored three runs. Bowen was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles.
Durand, Byron break even
BYRON — Durand won the first game 9-0, but Byron battled back to win the nightcap, 3-2, Monday.
Austin Kelley pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and helped his own cause by recording two hits in the first game.
Byron got hits from Troy Bedell, Trevor Ritter and Billy Bailey. Bailey took the pitching loss, surrendering up five runs on four hits in four innings.
Bedell got the win in relief in Game 2. He pitched a scoreless final 12/3 innings, striking out three and walking two.
Kaars and L’Esperance hit safely for the Eagles.
Perry sweeps Lansing Christian
LANSING — Perry captured 6-4 and 10-4 victories over Lansing Christian Monday.
Jylon Peek was the winning pitcher in the first game. He pitched 62/3 frames, giving up three runs and four hits. Peek struck out 11 and walked four. Cole Sawyer got the final out for the save.
Tristan Krupp had two hits for the Ramblers.
Perry won the nightcap behind the pitching and hitting of Blake Lantis. Lantis threw a three-hitter over seven innings, striking out six and walking five. Lantis also had three hits and three RBIs with a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.