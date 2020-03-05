LANSING — Morrice scored just four total points in the second and third quarters as Portland St. Patrick downed the Orioles, 38-29, Wednesday in the Division 4 district semifinals.
Jenna O’Berry and Olivia Riley paced the Orioles (14-7) with seven points apiece. The game was much closer than when the teams met Jan. 22, a 52-13 St. Patrick victory.
“It was a great effort tonight and we came up just a little short,” Morrice coach Kris Smith said. “The senior class has been great to coach and has accomplished a lot for our program and school. St Pat is a really solid team and will have a shot to win the district Friday night.”
St. Patrick was led by Lydia Meredith, who scored 16 points.
Hemlock 55, New Lothrop 23
VASSAR — New Lothrop lost in the Division 3 district semifinals Wednesday to Hemlock 55-23 after being held to single digits in each quarter.
Brooke Wenzlick scored 10 points for the Hornets, who finished the season 11-11 overall.
“It’s disappointing for our season to be over but I’m very proud of this group of girls,” New Lothrop head coach Jim Perry said. “Hemlock has a very athletic team and they pressure you for 32 minutes. Our young team hasn’t experienced pressure like that, but we will learn from it and it will motivate us to get better so we can do a better job of taking care of the ball the next time we see it.”
Hemlock will play Reese in Friday’s final after the Rockets outlasted St. Charles 58-50 in overtime.
Division 3 District at Vassar
Semifinals
HEMLOCK 55, NEW LOTHROP 23
NEW LOTHROP (11-11): Muron 1 0-0 3, Gross 1 0-0 2, Lienau 2 1-1 5, Wenzlick 5 0-3 10, Wheeler 1 0-1 3. Totals: 10 1-5 23.
HEMLOCK (19-2): No details provided.
NL 5 5 4 9 — 23
Hemlock 9 16 16 14 — 55
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 2 (Muron 1, Wheeler 1). Rebounds: New Lothrop (Wenzlick 8). Steals: New Lothrop (Gross 3, Wenzlick 3).
Division 4 District at Lansing Christian
Semifinals
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 38, MORRICE 29
MORRICE (14-6): Gracie Nowak 1 1-2 3, Jenna O’Berry 2 1-2 7, Abi Beam 2 0-0 5, Zena Latunski 2 1-2 5, Oliva Riley 3 0-0 7, Jenna Smith 0 2-4 2. Totals: 10 5-10 29.
PSP (17-4): Lydia Meredith 16 points. Totals: 16 3-11 38.
Morrice 9 1 3 16 — 29
PSP 13 6 10 9 — 38
3-Point Goals: Morrice (O’Berry 2, Riley 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Nowak 10). Assists: Morrice (Nowak 7). Steals: Morrice (Nowak 4, Smith 3).
