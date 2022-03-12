DANSVILLE — After his team’s win over Dansville in the Division 3 district semifinals Wednesday, Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said the key to beating Bath in Friday’s championship would be simple: “making shots.”
Morrill knew the Wolfpack would be able to find some open looks — particularly from the perimeter — against a Bath squad that tends to sit back in a 2-3 zone and that draining those at a good clip would be essential to avoid being swamped by the Bees’ generally superior length and athleticism.
Laingsburg (12-9) did make some shots — more than Bath (15-6) in fact, 17 to 15 — but they still left too many points on the board to overcome a huge free-throw disparity, ultimately falling 54-48.
“It was two pretty good teams playing against each other,” Morrill said. “It kind of comes down to a couple of balls rolling out for us, and a couple rolled in for them. I don’t think one team played any harder than the other.”
The Wolfpack had reason to hope, in the early going, that it might be the Bees who would find themselves in foul trouble. On their very first possession senior Jack Byrnes was able to draw a foul on Bath’s star wing, Ethan Swenson, after getting him to bite on a pump fake.
Unfortunately for Laingsburg, the foul was called on the floor, and after one of those open-look 3-point whiffs (from Noah Hagerty) that the Wolfpack could ill afford, it was Swenson who got the scoring going at the other end, working the ball in close and laying it in through contact. After he made the ensuing free throw the Bees enjoyed an early 3-0 edge.
It was the first of many, many trips to the charity stripe for Swenson, who would go on to lead all scorers with 20 points despite converting just three field goals. He was 14-for-17 on freebies.
It wasn’t until 5:30 to go in the quarter that the Wolfpack was able to pry the lid off the basket with a Zander Woodruff 3. After an Eli Woodruff triple not long after the Bees’ lead had been chipped down to 7-6.
That Laingsburg’s first two makes came from distance illustrate Morrill’s point about taking what Bath gave on defense. It would be tough sledding inside for the Wolfpack all night. Six-foot-6 center Jake McAlpine recorded his first block with just over three minutes to go in the first quarter, and would log at least four more before the game was through.
Despite having to make their living outside the paint, the Wolfpack hung around, weathering a scoring outburst from Bath’s Josh Kares (who finished with 17 points) and hitting just enough shots to stay within four at the break, 32-28.
Just 12 seconds into the third quarter a Byrnes 3 made it 32-31, Bath. Then successive Wolfpack stops and buckets from Zander and Eli Woodruff — who finished the night tied atop the Laingsburg scoring column with 13 points each — gave Laingsburg its first lead of the game.
But whatever momentum the Wolfpack might have been building was rudely interrupted moments later when Eli Woodruff had the misfortune of not only getting rejected by McAlpine, but also getting called for a foul after falling at his feet and accidentally tripping the big man up.
Whether this sequence galvanized the Bees or simply indicated which side the basketball gods were on, Bath pulled back in front not long after — on buckets from Kares and Ryan Knitter — and would hold onto the lead for the rest of the game.
Laingsburg entered the fourth quarter down 41-36, but Bath was already in the fouling bonus and had several ballhandlers to mitigate Wolfpack efforts at turnover generation.
Afterwards, Morrill wasn’t smarting too much from the loss, tipping his cap to his conference foe for a well-fought game.
“We got a ton of respect for Bath,” he said. “They’re well-coached and have a lot of seniors that have done good things this year. We were a little bit short tonight, but I loved how our kids competed to give themselves a chance to win.”
Laingsburg Scoring: Jacob Essenberg 2 0-0 4, Eli Woodruff 5 0-0 13, Ty Randall 1 1-2 4, Miguel Fajardo 0 1-2 1, Zander Woodruff 5 1-3 13, Ethan West 2 1-2 5, Jack Byrnes 1 3-4 6, Luke Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-13 48.
Bath Scoring: Ethan Swenson 3 14-17 20, Ryan Knitter 2 0-0 4, Jacob Kares 6 2-4 17, Colin Kuhn 1 0-1 2, Devondre Chandler 3 5-5 11. Totals 15 21-27 54.
