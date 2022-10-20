CORUNNA — Owosso’s Libby Summerland and Josie Jenkinson both captured first-team all-league honors as the Trojan girls finished third in the final Flint Metro League cross country team standings.
Jenkinson, a sophomore, was also third at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Championships at Corunna. She clocked a time of 19 minutes, 39.91 seconds. Kamryn Lauinger of Goodrich was first in 18:45.19 and Laya Jordan of Goodrich was second in 19:30.02.
Summerland, a junior, was sixth in 19:47.20. The race was worth 50 percent of the total standings which were combined with the two previous league jamborees.
Summerland finished third overall in the final individual standings. Jenkinson placed sixth.
Wednesday’s team scores saw Goodrich place first with 26 points en route to the overall league championship. Fenton ran second (74) with Owosso (80), Linden (105), Flushing (122) and Corunna (203) filling the third through sixth spots.
Owosso’s Emma Crandell was 17th (20:34.61). Corunna’s Hayven Thiel placed 20th (20:41.65). Julionna West of Owosso ran 23rd (20:51.18) and Corunna’s Matylda Aslanowicz finished 29th (21:48.0). Owosso’s Natalie Summerland (31st, 22:03.22) and Claire Agnew (36th, 22:21.20), along with Corunna’s Isla Sule (41st, 22:43.61) and Owosso’s Emma Johnson (47th, 23:14.18), also made the top 50.
Corunna finishes fourth in Metro League
CORUNNA — Kenny Evans and Logan Roka each captured second-team all-Flint Metro League honors, leading the Corunna boys to a fourth-place team finish at Wednedsay’s Flint Metro League Cross Country Championships.
Evans, a junior, raced 10th in 16:57.18 while Roka, a senior, ran 17th in 17:27.98. Owosso’s Simon Erfourth, a sophomore, finished 18th in 17:32.59 and garnered third-team all-conference recognition.
Corunna’s Payton Chandler placed 28th (17:58.89) and Cavalier Aidan Roka ran 38th (18:22.75). Jaxon Strauch of the Cavaliers finished 43rd (18:34.73) and Owosso’s Corey Gates ran 46th (18:37.39).
The top runner was Kyle Eberhard of Linden, who crossed the finish line in 15:44.04.
Clio was first in the team standings Wednesday with 72 points. Linden (75) and Flushing (80) were second and third, respectively. Next came Corunna (136), Fenton (143), Holly (162), Flint Kearsley (189), Goodrich (210), Swartz Creek (236), Lake Fenton (241), Owosso (243), 11th overall, and Ortonville Brandon (257).
Mt. Morris edges New Lothrop in MMAC showdown
MT. MORRIS — In a battle for first-place bragging rights, Mt. Morris outlasted New Lothrop in five sets Tuesday night, handing the Hornets their first league volleyball loss of the 2022 season.
Senior Carley Martin had 13 kills in a losing cause for the Hornets, who fell to 6-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference standings.
The Hornets have one more league match-up on their docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.