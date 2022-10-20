CORUNNA — Owosso’s Libby Summerland and Josie Jenkinson both captured first-team all-league honors as the Trojan girls finished third in the final Flint Metro League cross country team standings.

Jenkinson, a sophomore, was also third at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Championships at Corunna. She clocked a time of 19 minutes, 39.91 seconds. Kamryn Lauinger of Goodrich was first in 18:45.19 and Laya Jordan of Goodrich was second in 19:30.02.

