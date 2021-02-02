DURAND — Durand’s bowling teams both downed Chesaning Saturday to open the season.
The girls won 28-2, winning both Baker games 131-57 and 111-61. The Railroaders took the Peterson games 624-348 and 649-420. Alanna Feldhouse had games of 199 and 169 for Durand, while Jordyan Osterlee had a 182 and a 172.
The Durand boys won 26-4, taking the Baker games 142-134 and 147-19. The Railroaders prevailed in the Peterson games 575-561 and 716-601. Leading the way for Durand were Caden Rodgers with a 174, Sean Parker (168) and Keenan Shepard (145).
Ian Russell had a 203 for Chesaning, while Josh Sicaro added a 151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.