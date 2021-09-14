CORUNNA — Neele’ge’ Sims racked up 28 kills, but the Corunna volleyball team fell to Lake Fenton, 25-9, 29-27, 11-25, 17-25, 15-12 Monday.
Corunna (7-5-3, 1-1 Flint Metro Stars Division) got 33 assists from Kira Patrick and 23 digs from Jenna Bauman.
Josalyn Stratton had five kills, while Patrick had three aces. Maddie Wright recorded three blocks.
The Blue Devils improved to 2-0 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Goodrich tops Owosso
OWOSSO — Goodrich swept Owosso 25-17, 30-28, 25-19 Monday.
Kendall Ihm had eight kills, two blocks, nine assists and five digs for Owosso. Jamie Maier added 12 digs and three aces. Peyton Spicer had seven kills and three blocks, while Brielle Sovis had three kills with 18 digs. Reese Thayer tallied 10 assists and two aces.
Owosso fell to 0-2 in the Flint Metro Stars Division while Goodrich rose to 1-1.
“Every game was so close and the team is working on closing out moments, sets and eventually games,” Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said.
