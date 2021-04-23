OTISVILLE — Tristin Ziola scored twice and Ovid-Elsie defeated Otisville LakeVille 9-1 Thursday in girls soccer play.
The Marauders also got goals from Madison Cunningham, Hailee Campbell, Haylee Palus, Hadley Bukantis, Aubrey Arnett, Audrey Bates and Kiah Longoriah.
“I was extremely happy with our ball control and effort tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “At one point, we were able to string together 16 straight passes. Our passing shows me that we are spaced properly, have good awareness and are making accurant passes throughout the field.”
Bates made one save on two shots for the Marauders.
Byron 3, Montrose 1
BYRON — Pearl Schmidt scored two goals and Baylie Villani added one as Byron downed Montrose 3-1 Thursday at Eagle Stadium.
Madeline Stark had two assists and Villani had one for Byron.
Haylee Schott made two saves for the winning side.
Fenton 8, Corunna 0
FENTON — Fenton defeated Corunna 8-0 Thursday.
The Tigers improved to 2-0-1 in league play while Corunna fell to 0-3-1 in league action.
No other details were available.
Clio 9, Owosso 1
OWOSSO — Clio downed Owosso 9-1 Wednesday night, despite Lily Usher turning away 19 shots on goal.
Owosso’s Alaynie Drury scored the Trojans’ only goal on a free kick from outside the box in the 53rd minute.
Clio took 42 total shots on goal.
