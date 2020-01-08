MORRICE — Morrice kicked off 2020 with a dominant 55-4 home victory over Burton Atherton Tuesday night.
The Orioles (4-1, 3-0 Genesee Area Conference) blanked the Wolverines 51-0 in the first three quarters.
“I was pretty proud of all of us. We played really well as a team, it was an overall great game,” said Morrice junior guard/forward Allison Buck, who scored 11 points in the win.
Senior guard Gracie Nowak led the way for the Orioles on both sides of the ball, scoring 12 points to go along with six steals, three rebounds and two assists.
The Orioles looked great out the gate, jumping out to an early 9-0 lead built in large part by an aggressive full-court press and potent transition offense.
Both Morrice coach Kris Smith and Buck said the Orioles used Tuesday’s game to practice their full court press.
“This group hasn’t pressed as much recently, but we’re going to try to get to that point where we can use the press and our athleticism to impact the game,” Smith said.
The Orioles’ 9-0 lead quickly ballooned to 21-0 to end the first quarter and 41-0 by halftime.
On many possessions, Atherton struggled to even advance up the court.
And even after easing out of the full-court press — opting for a half-court press before switching back to a more relaxed defense — the Morrice defense still wreaked havoc and forced 29 total turnovers.
The defense continued to be a strong point for the Orioles, holding Atherton scoreless into the fourth quarter.
Things were just as good on offense — every player on the roster scored for the Orioles.
Overall Smith was pleased with his team’s execution on the court.
“It doesn’t matter what five are on the floor everyone has to play hard and we did that tonight,” Smith said.”We went 13 deep tonight and every lineup played hard and every kid scored so that was good to see.”
MORRICE 55, ATHERTON 4
ATHERTON (0-5, 0-3): Caylee Hudgins 1 0-0 2, Olivia Gracia 1 0-0 2 Totals: 2 4.
MORRICE (4-1, 3-0): Gracie Nowak 6 0-0 12, Allison Buck 4 1-3 11, Kaylee McGowan 2 0-0 4, Zena Latunski 2 0-0 4 Totals: 22 2-5 55.
Atherton 0 0 0 4 — 4
Morrice 21 20 10 4 — 55
3-Point Goals: Morrice 3 (Buck 2). Rebounds: Morrice 26 (McGowan 4, Mandy Miler 4); Atherton 21. Assists: Morrice 17 (Jenna Smith 5, Nowak 2). Steals: Morrice 29 (Nowak 6, Abi Beem 5). Blocked Shots: Morrice 3 . Turnovers: Morrice 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.