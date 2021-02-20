CLIO — Ellie Toney had 16 points and 12 rebounds Friday as Corunna’s girls basketball improved to 4-0 on the season by edging past Clio, 49-44.
Sydnie Gillett added 15 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (3-0 Flint Metro League Stars Division). Toney also had four steals.
Alauna Reed scored 16 points for Clio.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 3 1-1 6, Jenna Bauman 3 0-1 6, Ellie Toney 4 8-10 16, Sydnie Gillett 5 3-6 15, Skyler Alchin 1 0-0 3, Jorja Napier 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 13-24 49.
CLIO SCORING: Alauna Reed 6 4-4 16, Amelia Thomdson 2 3-5 8. Totals 17 8-12 44.
Ovid-Elsie 68, Flint Southwestern 18
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie turned back Flint Southwestern 68-18 Friday in a game that was scheduled late this week after both teams had cancellations.
Braden Tokar had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals to pace the Marauders (3-1). Hailee Cambpell added 11 points and Tristin Ziola scored 10.
“It was their first game so I give them a lot of credit for making the trip on short notice,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said of Flint Southwestern. “Our girls played hard and executed well. We need to keep getting game experience because we’re young and finding that chemistry is important. We still have a lot of things to work on as league play starts Monday.”
O-E SCORING: Kaylee Hall 2 0-0 5, Kiah Longoria 2 2-2 6, Tristin Ziola 5 0-0 10, Caitlyn Walter 3 0-0 7, Braylon Byrnes 3 0-0 6, Braden Tokar 6 1-1 13, Evalyn Cole 1 0-0 2, Hailee Campbell 4 3-4 11, Madison Cunningham 1 2-2 4, Ava Bates 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 8-9 68.
New Lothrop 58, Mt. Morris 20
MT. MORRIS — New Lothrop rebounded from its first loss of the season to easily defeat Mt. Morris 58-20 Friday.
New Lothrop senior Brooke Wenzlick, who hit exactly 1,000 points in her career in Wednesday’s 52-47 loss to Linden, added 15 more against the Panthers. She also had five assists, three steals and seven rebounds.
Makayla Lienau had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (4-1, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Freshman Alexis Miller added 10 points and seven boards.
“I liked our energy tonight coming off a tough loss on Wednesday,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Bruff 1 0-0 2, Herron 0 2-2 2, Brown 2 0-0 5, Gross 1 0-0 3, Rombach 2 1-2 5, Lienau 5 1-2 11, Wenzlick 3 6-8 15, Miller 3 4-6 10, Clolinger 2 0-0 4, Muron 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 15-22 58.
Lake Fenton 73, Owosso 22
LINDEN — Lexi Hemker scored 12 points, but Owosso fell to Lake Fenton, 73-22, Friday.
The Trojans (0-3 Flint Metro Stars) also got six points from Peyton Spicer.
Lake Fenton rose to 2-1 in league play.
Owosso scoring: Lexi Hemker 4 1-4 12, Peyton Spicer 2 2-4 6, Kendall Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kate Easlick 2 0-0 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.