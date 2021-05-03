OWOSSO — Richmond won the first game 4-2 and Owosso won the nightcap 4-0 during a Sunday nonconference softball doubleheader at Pauline “Denny” Hill Field.
Macy Irelan pitched a three-hit shutout over seven innings in Game 2. The Iwissi junior struck out 16 and walked none.
Jamie Miller batted 1-for-3 for Owosso, which improved to 8-2 overall.
Piper Clark took the loss for Richmond (9-3). She pitched six innings, allowing just one hit and four runs while striking out 10 and walking none.
Shea VanScoter had two hits for the Blue Devils.
In Game 1, Irelan took the loss. She surrendered four runs on five hits with 17 strikeouts over seven innings. Sydney Somers and Lexi Hemker each had one hit for the Trojans.
Emily Tackaberry hit a solo homer for Richmond in the second inning.
