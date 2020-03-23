Corunna players Ellie Toney and Sydney Gillett were both named first-team all-conference in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Owosso junior Reyn Tuttle was named to the second team. Teammates Alexia Teberian, Sydney Hammis and Alaynie Drury were picked as honorable mentions.
Corunna’s Danielle French and Breann Barker were also honorable mentions.
On the boys side, Corunna’s Cole Mieske was a second team selection, while Carson Socia and Nick Steinacker were honorable mentions.
Owosso’s two representatives were senior Eddie Mishler and freshman Jay Tuttle on the honorable mention list.
