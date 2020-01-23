OWOSSO — Owosso went 0-2 at Tuesday’s home Flint Metro League meet, falling to Lake Fenton 45-30 and Swartz Creek 39-30.
The Trojans faced Lake Fenton in the opening match. The Blue Devils won five bouts by fall and one by technical fall. Owosso won at 103, 135, 152, and 171 pounds. Colton Blaha and Joey Devaras both won by pin.
“As a team we have to learn how to give six minutes every match consistently,” Blaha said.
In the second match against Swartz Creek, Owosso found itself down 27-0 before the Trojans’ seniors went on a run.
“I thought our seniors wrestled tonight with a lot of intensity,” Owosso coach Ryan Clevenger said. “I’m really proud of the whole team, especially my seniors. They’re practicing hard, wrestling really hard and role models in the practice room. I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors than I have right now.”
After winning his match against Lake Fenton by decision, Kristian Keyes defeated Swartz Creek’s Gavin Lawrence by fall to win at 152 and put points on the board for Owosso. Blaha followed that performance by taking down Brennan Larion for his second pinfall on the night.
“We battled really hard,” Keyes said. “We have a young team so it’s hard to fight back when they don’t know everything that they should or how to grind out (wins).”
With a Dominic Patterson pin at 285, the Trojans closed within three points and Clevenger made a move to try and win the match.
“I bumped Joey (Devaras) up to (112) and he wrestled a bigger kid and Joey wrestled him tough but came out on the short end of the stick.”
With Devaras falling by decision, the Owosso comeback bid came up just short.
“The kids wrestled hard and that’s all you can ask them to do,” said Clevenger. “As long as we’re going to practice every day and getting 1% better that’s all you can ask.”
