CLIO — Macy Irelan struck out 30 for Owosso’s softball team in a 7-2, 8-2 sweep of Clio in a key Flint Metro League doubleheader Thursday
Irelan struck out 17 in the first game while walking one. The junior right-hander fanned 13 and walked one in Game 2. She gave up four hits in each game.
The first-place Trojans improved to 11-1 in the Flint Metro League and 12-2 overall. Clio, which had entered the twinbill with only two conference losses, fell to 9-4 in the league.
Owosso also opened up some more breathing room from the other two league title contenders. Linden and Fenton, which both had two league losses entering Thursday, split their doubleheader against each other.
Owosso smacked nine hits in the first game and played error-free defense. Reese Thayer, Karley Kincaid and Jamie Maier all had two hits for the Trojans.
In Game 2, Madyson Rainey and Sydney Somers each had two hits for Owosso. The Trojans scored five runs in the first inning to take an early lead.
Brandon tops Corunna
CORUNNA — Brandon defeated Corunna, 14-4, in the first game of a Flint Metro League doubleheader Thursday.
Game 2 was called in the second inning due to rain with Brandon leading 7-3.
The Cavaliers (3-10 Metro) featured Gracie Yerian’s 3-for-3 batting performance in Game 1. Bridget Ryon powered a home run and JaiLia Campos drove in two. Kira Patrick had two stolen bases.
Addy Henry took the pitching loss, throwing all five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Brandon improved to 4-7 in the Metro.
Morrice wins, 12-8
BURTON — Morrice defeated Burton Bentley 12-8 Thursday during the first game of a doubleheader.
Zora Brewer was the winning pitcher. She worked three innings and gave up six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Addison Hart batted 3-for-3 for the Orioles and drove in a run. Anna Gooding batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Aubrey Rogers lined a double and drove in two runs.
Morrice led the second game 13-2 into the top of the fourth inning before it was suspended.
Abi Beem pitched the first three innings for Morrice (7-2, 3-0 Genesee Area Conference Blue) and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Beem also smacked a triple and drove in two runs. Allison Buck also tripled with one RBI while Hart drove in three runs with a double and single and Sydney Wolff doubled and drove in two runs.
Morrice was coming off a 14-2, 18-5 sweep Tuesday of Webberville. Brewer was the winning pitcher in Game 1, giving up four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Beem batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Rogers was 2-for-3 with a double. Kaylea Munro went 2-for-2 with a triple and one RBI.
Beem won the second game, scattering five hits over three innings. She had two strikeouts and one walk. Beem, Brewer and Gooding all had two hits. Buck drove in three runs while Brewer drove in two.
