PERRY — Austin Poirier accounted for three touchdowns as Perry’s football team cruised past Illinois-based Walther Christian Academy 48-13 Saturday.
Poirier ran for 96 yards and two scores, and also tossed a 7-yard touchdown to Colton Sanderson in the first quarter. He finished 6 of 8 passing for 109 yards.
Seth Grooms added two rushing scores as well for the Ramblers (3-5). He finished with 31 yards on eight carries. Sanderson had four catches for 41 yards, and also added a 27-yard interception return touchdown in the third quarter.
Cameron Doody led the defensive effort with 11 tackles. Tim Hall added 11 stops.
More Perry stats: Rushing — Sanderson 2-45; Rease Teel 6-40. Receiving — Teel 1-63. Defense — Teel 7 tackles; Nick Barber 1 sack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.