HARBOR SPRINGS — Midland’s Cameron Lippoldt loves the Michigan Amateur Championship and it shows.
For the second consecutive year he fashioned a great start, and this time he had a one-shot lead through the first round of the 109th edition of the state championship presented by Carl’s Golfland on The Heather course at Boyne Highlands Resort.
Lippoldt, a Northwood University golfer who has opted to be a graduate transfer and play his final collegiate year at Oakland University, shot a 4-under 67 to set the pace Monday.
Two Michigan State University golfers, James Piot of Canton and Andrew Walker of Battle Creek checked in next with 68s.
Wayne State University golfer Grant Haefner of Bloomfield Hills, the stroke play medalist in 2017 at Egypt Valley Country, 30-year-old Nick Gunthorpe, an Ovid native, and 15-year-old Lorenzo Pinili of Rochester Hills, a Birmingham Brother Rice student, made up the group at 69.
Gunthorpe’s father, Jerry Gunthorpe, was tied for 35th after a 3-over 74.
Five golfers shot 70, including Oakland University golf coach Nick Pumford of Troy, Tyler Klimas of Farmington Hills, David Vaclav of Flat Rock, Michael Anderson of Northville, and Sean Friel of Rochester Hills.
Defending champion Ben Smith of Novi and Georgia Tech, and last year’s runner-up, Patrick Sullivan of Grosse Pointe and the University of Michigan, each shot 73.
“I love the Michigan Amateur,” said the 23-year-old Lippoldt who shot 2-under to start the Michigan Amateur a year ago at Oakland Hills Country Club. “It seems like all the top college players play in this and all of the other great players in the state. The venue is always great. Boyne is a wonderful place. It was great to get off to a good start.”
The field of 156 golfers will play another round of stroke play today to determine the low 64 scorers to be seeded into a match play bracket. Match play starts on Wednesday and continues through Friday afternoon. The leader after the second round will earn the Chuck Kocsis Medalist Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
