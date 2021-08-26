SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The 2021 high school football season in Michigan will kick off today with few COVID-19 safety restrictions for players, fans and officials.
It marks a stark contrast from a year ago when players, parents and coaches at first thought the season would be canceled or moved to the spring. It was eventually restored and then shortened to six regular season games. The season paused again after the third round of postseason play due to surging virus cases, but a testing program implemented with the state’s help allowed the season to finish in January.
Now, most virus restrictions have been lifted in Michigan. Unlike 2020, no masks, face-shields, gaiters, rapid testing or crowd limitations will be required in 2021 — at least so far.
“We’re just excited to be off to a normal start, you know, compared to the roller coaster of last year,” Chesaning coach John Mimranek said on the first day of practice Aug. 9.
While increased vaccinations over the last several months helped things get back to normal, COVID-19 is still lingering in the U.S. The delta variant of the disease has caused another spike in cases this summer, though it’s mostly unvaccinated populations that remain the most at risk for severe disease and hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Geoff Kimmerly, Michigan High School Athletic Association Communications Director, said the MHSAA has not received any COVID safety requirements from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“Any restrictions concerning COVID-19 would originate with MDHHS,” Kimmerly said Aug. 2.
No team experienced last year’s strict COVID safety protocols more than New Lothrop, which despite the challenges, emerged as the Division 7 state champion. The Hornets’ team motto was “Adapt and Overcome” and that’s what the team did, downing Traverse City St. Francis 42-35 at Ford Field to complete an 11-0 campaign.
“I think the biggest challenge for us last year was just trying to keep the kids motivated after the long breaks and the long pauses,” New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said. “There was a lot of uncertainty of not knowing when they were going to get a chance to play. Of course, we were all trying to be as optimistic as possible … All of the extra testing and the paper work that came along with that just added extra time — which was all it was.”
This fall, all high school teams had 12 days of preseason practice, at all levels, prior to their opening game. For the first time, all high school sports began practicing on the same day, Aug. 9.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Travis Long said this season is football like he had known it before the pandemic hit.
“Right now, we’re good to go,” Long said. “We’re almost back to normal, which is great. We don’t have any restrictions right now. We’re just hoping to keep it that way. Our athletic director told me last night, there’s no restrictions right now — including attendance. And it’s awesome. It feels like football again.”
Owosso head coach Devin Pringle said he and his players are still very aware of the virus and still practice some safety measures — such as staying home when sick. Owosso had to cancel its first playoff game in nearly 10 years last year due to a virus protocol issue.
“We’re following common sense guidelines — the MHSAA has (lifted) any of the grouping and masks and check-in requirements,” Pringle said. “So we’re using some common sense and if we’re not feeling well, we’re communicating that and exercising caution.
“I think what we’re counting on the rest of America to do is get good information and then we exercise common sense and make the right decisions.”
Pringle said what made things more difficult last season was dealing with the unknown.
“We have a little more knowledge (now) in what we’re dealing with and what it involves,” he said.
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick — preparing to embark on his second stint at the Cavalier helm — said the awareness is still there, even if the masks are not.
“We’re smart and we do the right things,” he said. “We make sure things are clean and we make sure that kids have their own water bottles, things like that. But yeah, we try to make sure we’re smart. It’s definitely more normal.”
PLAYOFF CHANGE
One of the biggest changes for high school football in Michigan is the implementation of the “enhanced strength-of-schedule format,” which does away with automatic playoff bids based on win total. Under the old system, a team playing a nine-game schedule needed six victories, or five wins for an eight-game slate. Originally meant to be implemented for the 2020 season, the MHSAA made a one-year change to the playoff format, allowing all teams to qualify last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, playoff qualifiers will be based strictly on playoff-point average. Simply put, it rewards tougher schedules.
