SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek topped Corunna 4-2 in boys soccer action Monday at Swartz Creek.
Braden Andrejack scored his ninth goal of the season for the Cavaliers. Freshman teammate Clark Cody played a through ball to Andrejack, whose score to the right made it a 1-1 game in the first half.
Cavalier Landon Perdue scored his fifth goal of the season off an assist from Andrejack. That score pulled Corunna to within 3-2 in the second half.
Corunna fell to 0-10 in the Flint Metro League. The Dragons improved to 1-8-1 in league action.
Corunna will close out its conference schedule at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at home against Linden. The Cavs will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the boys soccer program at halftime. All former and current players will be recognized for their past accomplishments.
Laingsburg 1, Dansville 1
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg and Dansville battled to a 1-1 boys soccer tie Monday.
Haydon Collier scored for the Wolfpack, off an assist from Jacob Essenberg.
“We outshot Dansville but couldn’t get any by their goalkeeper,” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins.
Laingsburg now stands 8-2-4 overall while Dansville sits at 9-7-1.
Summerland, Jenkinson lead Trojans
SHEPHERD — Libby Summerland and Josie Jenkinson of Owosso each ran sub-20 minute times Saturday at the Shepherd Blue Jay Invitational.
Summerland ran 19:52.1 for ninth place honors. Jenkinson clocked a 19:54.2 for 11th.
The Trojans finished third out of 15 teams with 110 points. H.H. Dow was first with 54 and Ludington was second with 105.
Owosso’s Emma Crandell ran 14th in 20:20. Julionna West finished 25th (21:08.3) while Claire Agnew ran 51st (22:07.1).
DEWITT — Laingsburg finished third in the Division 3-4 girls race at Saturday’s DeWitt Invitational.
The Wolfpack scored 102 points and trailed Pewamo-Westphalia (26) and Jackson Lumen Christi (30).
New Lothrop finished sixth with 161 points.
Emily Rathka of Laingsburg ran 17th (21:57.7) while teammate Madison Phillips was 18th (22:10.3). New Lothrop’s Klara Mulcahy finished 19th (22:21.2) and Laingsburg’s Evelyn Logghe was 20th (22:34.5).
The Wolfpack scoring was completed by Hazel Burley (23rd, 22:57.0) and Addison Rusz (24th, 23:00.4).
Sara Dammann of New Lothrop was 31st (24:20.6) while Morrice’s Lilie Corbat was 34th (24:49.4)
DEWITT — Matylda Aslanowicz of Corunna finished 15th in Division 1-2 at the DeWitt Invitational Saturday.
Aslanowicz completed the race in 21:23.5.
Teammate Hayven Thiel finished 16th in 21:23.5.
Corunna, which finished seventh in the team standings with 162 points, was also bolstered by Isla Sule (38th, 23:20.2) and Faith Crist (48th, 25:07.8).
SHEPHERD — Simon Erfourth of Owosso finished 22nd in a personal-best 17:37.0 time Saturday at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational.
Corey Gates of Owosso ran 64th in 18:57.6. Teammate Sam Perry finished 79th (20:08.4) while Charlie Agnew ran 89th (21:38.6). Zachary Wieler finished 91st (22:36.9).
Owosso finished 13th out of 14 teams with 341 points.
