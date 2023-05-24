SPORTS ROUNDUP: Ovid-Elsie steamrolls Stockbridge in postseason opener, 8-0

OVID-ELSIE junior Haylee Palus, right, goes on the attack during Wednesday's Division 3 district soccer opener against visiting Stockbridge at Mark H. O'Donnell Stadium in Elsie. Palus scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Marauders past Stockbridge, 8-0. Ovid-Elsie improved to 13-2-3 and will advance to the second round next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Williamston vs. today's Eaton Rapids vs. Lansing Catholic survivor. Also pictured is Ovid-Elsie freshman Lily Bates, left.

 Courtesy Photo

ELSIE — Coach Jerome White’s squad, now 13-2-3 overall, advances to the bracket’s second round, with a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Williamston High School. Ovid-Elsie will take on the winner of today’s Eaton Rapids (7-5-3) vs. Lansing Catholic (6-8-3) match-up.

Stockbridge ends its season at 3-14-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.