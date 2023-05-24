SPORTS ROUNDUP: Ovid-Elsie steamrolls Stockbridge in postseason opener, 8-0

ELSIE — Coach Jerome White’s squad, now 13-2-3 overall, advances to the bracket’s second round, with a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Williamston High School. Ovid-Elsie will take on the winner of today’s Eaton Rapids (7-5-3) vs. Lansing Catholic (6-8-3) match-up.
Stockbridge ends its season at 3-14-1.
Hayley Paulus had two goals for the Marauders, plus one assist. Hailee Campbell, Evalyn Cole, McKenzie Keck, Dannika Campbell, Sophie Sweet and Madison Thornton also found the net.
Cole’s one-goal, one-assist night puts her in the 20-20 club, while Palus has 14 goals to her credit, and Hailee Campbell has 11 goals and 12 assists.
Wednesday’s win was goalie Ava Bates’ sixth shutout of the year.
White appreciated that Ovid-Elsie got contributions “across the board” on Wednesday and said he is looking for more of the same as the district tournament progresses.
“We had strong teamwork and it led to a decisive victory,” White said. “We displayed exceptional depth and synergy.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Laingsburg’s Borgman sets school record at CMAC championships
FOWLER — Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman broke his own school record en route to reigning as Central Michigan Athletic Conference pole vault champion Wednesday.
Borgman cleared 14 feet, 9 inches — bettering the mark of 14-7 he set last season. Teammate Kyle Boettcher placed second, clearing 12-6.
Borgman, a junior who placed third in the state last season at the MHSAA finals in the vault and first at the MITCA team finals, was also third in the 100-meter dash on Wednesday — with a season-best 11.41. Bradlee Uhlmann of Bath was first at 11.21 and Trevor Smith of Pewamo-Westphalia was second at 11.29.
The Laingsburg boys finished third in the CMAC Championships with 89.5 points. P-W was first with 178 with Fowler taking second at 132.5.
Noah Devereaux was third for the Wolfpack in the 3200 run (10:43.55), while Mitchell George was third in the high jump with a personal-best 6-1 height.
Laingsburg placed second in the 4x200 relay with George, Dylan Hulliberger, Cameron Koonter and Ethan Mohney (1:33.98).
In the girls competition, Laingsburg was fifth with 56.5 points. Pewamo-Westphalia was first (210.5), Fowler second (125.5), Saranac third (95) and Portland St. Patrick fourth (86).
Madison Phillips of Laingsburg was second in the pole vault at 9-6.
Kyleigh Luna was second in the 100 dash (13.56).
Remi Fuller was third in the high jump (a season-best 4-8).
Perry’s Teel sets 2 sprint records at GLAC finals
PERRY — Perry senior Rease Teel sprinted to Greater Lansing Activities Conference titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes Wednesday, setting two conference records on his home track.
Teel finished the 100 in 11.23 seconds, holding off the second-place challenge of Christian Reed of Leslie (11.57). That eclipsed the former conference record of 11.35 seconds, per Perry coach Steve Bentley.
In the 200 dash, Teel won in 22.74 seconds, besting second-place challenger Ethan Weller of Lake Odessa Lakewood (23.53). Teel eclipsed the former GLAC meet record of 22.95.
“He nailed that one,” said Bentley. “Rease broke a (200 dash) conference record that some thought would never be broken. This was the last GLAC conference meet this year. We’re going to the CMAC next year.”
The Perry boys finished fourth in the team standings at the GLAC Championships, scoring 63 points. Olivet topped the field with 176 with Lakewood (118) and Leslie (88) placing second and third, respectively.
Perry freshman Chandler Webb was tops in the pole vault, clearing 11-6. Teammate Blake Bawks, a sophomore, was second with a personal-best mark 10 feet even.
Russell Pickell of Perry placed second in the long jump at 17-8.5.
In the GLAC girls competition, Perry’s Anna Nixon delivered a season-best distance in the long jump, leaping 16 feet for a second-place finish. She was just one inch behind champion Megan Neitzel, of Olivet.
Nixon also was the GLAC runner-up in the discus (118-4.5).
Perry finished second in the 4x100 relay with Jaidyn Sadler, Madison Reeder, Nixon and Abigail Cochrane running 56.48.
Cochrane was third in the 200 dash (27.96).
SOFTBALL
DeWitt tops Laingsburg in ‘Hall of Fame’ semis
LANSING — DeWitt topped Laingsburg, 3-1, Wednesday in the semifinals of the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic at Ranney Park.
DeWitt (25-8) will advance to Friday’s finals vs. either Holt or Leslie.
Laingsburg fell to 29-4.
Kyra Shadduck of DeWitt struck out 13 and smacked a home run while going 2-for-3.
Cavs swept by Birch Run
BIRCH RUN — Birch Run turned back Corunna, 5-1 and 19-1, in a softball doubleheader Wednesday.
Corunna’s Carly Pavka and Hailey Throne each laced one hit in the first game. Kayla Shepard pitched all six innings and struck out five batters. She walked three and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits.
Pavka had two hits in the second game and also drove in a run. Throne and Sydnie Gillett (double) each recorded one hit.
Maddie Shuster pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, giving up 11 hits and four earned runs. She walked two. Shepard pitched the next 2 2/3 innings. She allowed one earned run and five hits.
BASEBALL
Cavaliers bash Perry for 28 runs in twinbill sweep
CORUNNA — Corunna dominated Perry in a doubleheader sweep Wednesday.
The Cavs invoked the 15 run mercy rule in Game 1, winning 15-0. Pitcher Logan Vowell did not allow a hit in three innings of work, striking out three and walking none. Corunna was guilty of two errors in the game.
Corunna bats smacked out 14 hits in the opener. Colby Ardelean and Decklan Davis each had three hits apiece. Davis tripled and singled twice. Both logged two RBI.
Braden Andrejack had a triple and a double and also drove in two runs.
Corunna scored 11 times in the third inning.
Cole Sawyer took the loss for Perry. He worked two innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits.
In Game 2, Corunna captured a 9-4 victory in a game that went the seven-inning distance. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Corunna scored seven times to break the game open.
Corunna now stands 21-3 overall while Perry sits at 15-13.
Braylon Socia earned the nightcap decision in relief.
He worked three innings and gave up one run and one hit. He struck out one and walked two.
Memphis Schrauben took the loss for the Ramblers.
Davis and Peyton TerMeer each lined three hits and drove in a run for Corunna.
Joey McGraw-Allen, Michael Werner, Sawyer and Nolan Krupp all had one hit for the Ramblers.
BOYS GOLF
Mazza third best in Flint Metro
DAVISBURG — Owosso’s Jon Mazza finished as the Flint Metro League’s third best golfer this season.
The Trojans shot a 357 for eighth spot. Corunna was 12th at 421.
Mazza shot 80 during Monday’s Flint Metro League Championships at Springfield Oaks. Mazza was a first-team all-league golfer.
Trojan Ryan Dahl carded an 84. Owen Feldpausch shot 96 and Tucker Lewis carded a 97.
Corunna featured Brevin Boilore’s 86. Austin Oginsky shot 102 and Payton Brown shot 104.
Dahl and Boilore were second-teamers in the FML.
