PERRY — Sophomore Jaden Beasley-Curry could not be stopped in the second half Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound New Lothrop center scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and New Lothrop came from behind to defeat Montrose 50-39 in a Division 3 district opener.
“I feel that once we calmed down and understood what we were doing in the second half, we pulled it together,” Beasley-Curry said. “We pulled together, did what we had to do and got it done.”
Drew Kohlmann and Matt Kieffer each scored 10 points for New Lothrop (7-6), which will face Laingsburg (4-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday’s in the Division 3 district semifinals. Jayden Galloup added eight points for the Hornets, who finished with a 20-8 fourth-quarter run.
Montrose (2-9) was led by a game-high 21 points from Marcus Hosner. Monte Missentzis scored 10 points.
New Lothrop head coach Brady Simons credited a switch from a zone to a man-to-man in the second half as giving the Hornets some much-needed momentum. That, and the ability to get the ball inside, were two big factors in the win, he said.
“Being down at the half we knew we had to come out and change the momentum so we went man-to-man,” Simons said. “We got some big stops and allowed us to get back into the game. We weren’t shooting well, so we needed to get Jaden more involved and we did just that. He was great in the second half.”
Beasley-Curry, stationed on the right low post, was fed the basketball down low repeatedly in the second half and the sophomore was able to go strong to the basket.
New Lothrop trailed 15-10 after one quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 29-22 early in the third quarter.
Back-to-back baskets by Beasley-Curry helped the Hornets close the gap to 31-30 with 45 seconds left in the third. New Lothrop went right back to Beasley-Curry to start the fourth, as he scored again just 15 seconds into the frame to put the Hornets up 32-31.
After a stop, Beasley-Curry was at it again, converting a three-point play and it was 35-32.
Kohlmann’s runner in the lane made it 37-32 with 5:50 left and Galloup’s 3-pointer made it 40-32.
Kieffer said Simons told the Hornets going into the fourth quarter that he wanted New Lothrop to win the 50-50 balls.
“He wanted us to put a big emphasis on loose balls and playing hard and just outscrapping Montrose,” Kieffer said. “We knew had a tough first half offensively. Had to do our thing and shots would start falling.”
New Lothrop scoring: Jaden Beasley-Curry 6 3-3 15, Drew Kohlmann 4 0-0 10, Matt Kieffer 2 6-8 10, Jayden Galloup 3 0-0 8, Jordan Belmar 2 0-0 4, Cannon Cromwell 0 2-4 2, Trevor Eustace 0 1-2 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.