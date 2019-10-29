It’s strange how a week can change things. A blowout win over a bitter rival that erases — or at least eases — the pain of fans, will do that. After Michigan dropped its second game of the season Oct. 19 at Penn State, the outlook for the Wolverines was bleak, to say the least. The national media scorched head coach Jim Harbaugh for losing another road game against a top 10 opponent.
But after a 45-14 beatdown of Notre Dame in the rain Saturday night, the Wolverines have four games left — and plenty to still play for.
On Saturday against the Irish, the Wolverines were able to do whatever they wanted, breaking several long runs — something that has been lacking in this year’s “speed in space” offense.
Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins both got loose several times, with Charbonnet scoring two touchdowns.
The passing game was solid, with quarterback Shea Patterson throwing touchdowns to Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins, and Dylan McCaffrey adding another to freshman Mike Sainristil. Ronnie Bell, who received an unacceptable amount of criticism for dropping a would-be tying touchdown against Penn State last week, got a nice ovation when he made a catch.
Defensively, the Wolverines controlled the line of scrimmage and allowed only 47 rushing yards on 31 attempts, and holding Irish QB Ian Book to 8 of 25 passing for 73 yards.
You’re going to win games when you dominate statistically the way Michigan did Saturday, and the rain seemed to hurt Notre Dame more than it did the Wolverines.
Perhaps most importantly, Michigan was a perfect 5-for-5 in the red zone. Only having four penalties for 50 yards didn’t hurt, either.
So now the Wolverines are 6-2. A playoff berth is out of the question at this point. A Big Ten title game appearance is possible — maybe a bit optimistic — if they win the rest of their games and get some help.
Consider the remaining schedule. The Wolverines travel to Maryland this week for a game they should win going away.
After that, it’s a bye week before hosting Michigan State in Ann Arbor, and then another away contest at Indiana. It’s probable that Michigan can get through that stretch without losing any more games before the season finale against Ohio State in Ann Arbor.
And there are always surprises in college football. That’s why they play the games.
But that’s what the season is going to come down to. Michigan can’t reach the Big Ten title game with two conference losses without some help.
But even without reaching the title game, the Wolverines still have a lot to play for. A season that started with such high expectations can still be a success.
If they beat the Buckeyes.
