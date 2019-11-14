Lansing Community College sophomore Maya Ferland has been named the Player of the Year in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference.
Ferland, a Laingsburg alumna, led the MCCAA in hitting percentage and solo blocks and ranked was fifth in total kills. She was The Argus-Press Player of the Year in 2017.
Ferland, was also named to the NJCAA Region XII all-region team. She racked up 38 kills in three matches Nov. 7-8 as the Stars were ousted from the NJCAA Region XII District B tournament.
Teammate Sophia Strieff, a fellow Laingsburg alum, recorded two digs in a 3-1 win over Muskegon Community College during the tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had nine kills, eight digs and three blocks Nov. 6, but MSU lost to rival Michigan in four sets. She added nine kills, nine digs and four blocks Saturday in a win over Northwestern.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had two kills Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Saginaw Valley State.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Blake Watson, Saint Leo University (Corunna) — Watson took 26th (33 minutes, 19.19 seconds) Saturday to help the Lions take third at the NCAA Division II regional in Lakeland, Florida. Saint Leo qualified for the Division II national championships, which will be held Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.
Zach Adkins, Cleary University (Durand) — Adkins placed 48th to lead all Cleary runners at Saturday’s Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship in Grand Rapids. He finished in 28 minutes, 24.8 seconds.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford capped her freshman campaign by placing 87th Saturday a the NJCAA national championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Crawford clocked in at 21:05.08 in the 6K race and the Stars finished 10th as a team.
WRESTLING
Cole Hersch (New Lothrop) and Dylan Briggs (Corunna), Olivet College — Briggs and Hersch seem to be in for big seasons after both captured weight class titles Saturday at the Ben McMullen Open at Muskegon Community College. Hersch went 5-0 at 157 pounds, winning twice by major decision and once by technical fall.
Briggs was 4-0 at 165, winning twice each via technical fall and decision.
Gus Richter, Alma College (Durand) — Richter finished second at 184 pounds Saturday at the Ben McMullen Open at Muskegon Community College. He won his first three matches via decision before falling in the championship match to Niagara County Community College’s Jordan Bushey on a second-period pinfall.
FOOTBALL
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Tye Mintz in Saturday’s 56-10 drubbing of Northern Michigan. The Cardinals, coached by Ryan Brady (Chesaning) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson started at linebacker, made six tackles and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of Kalamazoo’s 49-21 loss Saturday to Hope.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 27-0 loss to Georgia.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus made two tackles in Saturday’s 34-26 victory over Trine.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence started at linebacker and had four tackles in Alma’s 28-13 loss Saturday to Olivet.
Jake Rivers, Olivet College (Morrice) — Rivers made one tackle in Olivet’s victory.
Gabe Luce, Wisconsin Lutheran (Chesaning) — Luce snared one of three targets, making a 35-yard catch in the third quarter of Saturday’s 62-7 loss to Aurora. He also returned a kickoff for 12 yards.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Travis Russell threw for 287 yards and two scores as second-ranked Ferris State stayed unbeaten with a 21-16 victory Saturday against Grand Valley State.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier scored seven points in Concordia’s 76-42 loss Monday to Oakland. She had four points, three rebounds and two steals in Saturday’s 73-42 win over Lourdes University.
Cierra Cole, Northwood University (Durand) — Cole played 13 minutes and had two rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 71-61 loss to Findlay Friday. She also played Sunday in an 80-71 loss to Hillsdale, scoring two points and grabbing one rebound in five minutes.
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Hill started and was held scoreless in 11 minutes during the Stars’ 80-41 loss Wednesday to the Hope College JV team. She had one steal. Witt played 17 minutes off the bench and scored two points with two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench Nov. 7 as LCC opened its season with a 108-63 pounding of the Aquinas College JV team. He was held scoreless with one assist in the Stars’ next game, a 101-67 rout of the Olivet College JV team Saturday.
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had 12 points and six rebounds Saturday in an 89-58 win over Wright State-Lake. Mignault scored three points apiece in the Wolverines’ other two games since our last check-in, a 69-58 win Friday over Grace (Indiana) and a 78-70 loss Tuesday to St. Francis (Indiana).
Beau LePage, Aquinas (Durand) — LePage had six points in 17 minutes Monday, but St. Francis (Illinois) edged the Saints 68-66 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Logan LePage, Madonna (Corunna) — LePage scored two points in two minutes of action Saturday as Madonna beat Indiana Northwest 89-79.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — Mitchell, a longtime coach at Laingsburg, won his 100th career college game Friday as Hope opened the year with an 84-72 win over Ripon College. Mitchell downplayed the milestone, telling the Hope athletic website: “That’s the players. I haven’t won one game. You stick around long enough, you’re going to find some wins. I’m proud to get this one win. That’s all that matters to me.”
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started and played all 90 minutes Nov. 7 in a 2-1 loss to Milwaukee in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament. Wilsey recorded one shot in the contest.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller and the Pioneers play Howard Community College at 3:30 p.m. today in the NJCAA Division III national tournament in Dryden, New York.
BOWLING
Amanda Will, Cleary University (Durand) — Will averaged a 115, with a high score of 134, at Saturday’s Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference jamboree in Grandville.
SWIMMING
Mallory Irelan, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Irelan finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (56.63 seconds) and helped the 400 free relay team take first (3:42.77) Saturday against Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Irelan was also fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.37) and swam a leg on the Wildcats’ 200 medley relay ‘B’ team, which finished second — to the NMU ‘A’ team — in 1:53.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.