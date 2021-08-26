NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s volleyball team fared 2-1 in a season-opening home quad Wednesday.
The Hornets defeated Onaway 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, lost to Flushing 12-25, 25-20, 19-25 and defeated Corunna, 25-21, 25-19.
New Lothrop outside hitter Carley Martin finished with 23 kills on the night. She added 17 digs and five aces.
Right side hitter Avery Krupp had 11 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Libero Madison Wendling had 20 digs and eight aces, while setter Taylor Moore had 57 assists, eight aces and 25 digs.
Middle hitter Marissa Rombach added 11 kills and eight aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.