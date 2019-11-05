BYRON — Byron made quick work of Flint Beecher in its Division 3 district opener Monday night, downing the Buccaneers, 25-13, 25-11, 25-8.
“We came out really focused and ready to play,” Eagles head coach Autumn McGuire said. “(The team) really made it their goal all season to win districts so they came out ready to do that.”
Inside hitter Raegan Forgie said the team is trying to finish better than they did last postseason.
“Last year we lost in the first round of regionals,” she said. “This year we’re just pushing to get further than we did last year.”
The match lasted just under 50 minutes and the Eagles looked dominant from the get-go. Beecher hung around briefly in the first set, even leading 6-4 early on. Byron, however, quickly took control.
On the attack, Madeline Davis led the Eagles with 11 kills, while Skylar Lewis contributed a team-high five aces. McGuire credited the team’s aggressive serving as a key component of the victory.
“Our serves were making it so (Beecher) couldn’t return anything and while their short serves were hurting us in the beginning, we made the adjustment and did well after that,” said McGuire.
Senior setter Zoe McDowell was especially pleased by both the team’s performance and improvement that the Eagles have shown.
“I think we played really well,” said McDowell. “I think our communication as a team played well for us towards the end and our passes were a lot better than they were earlier in the season.”
McDowell had 20 assists in the victory.
Byron will take on Burton Bentley at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals. Even with homecourt advantage, McGuire knows Burton Bentley will be a challenge.
“We’re going to have to protect the middle against (Bentley) and stay aggressive on the serve so we can put them on the defense and not set up to hit us.”
Forgie is looking forward to the challenge.
“I’m looking forward to a closer game so we can show more of our skills,” said Forgie.
Division 3 District at Byron
BYRON def. BEECHER
25-13, 25-11, 25-8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Madeline Davis 11, Sydney Johnson 7.
Aces: Byron — Skylar Lewis 5, Makayla Clement 4.
Digs: Byron — Haley Hooley 8.
Assists: Byron — Zoe McDowell 20.
Records: Byron 22-14-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.