DETROIT — Durand came up short to Detroit Edison, 28-26, in Saturday’s Division 6 district semifinal football playoff game.
Details of the contest were unavailable to The Argus-Press, which tried unsuccessfully to contact the Durand squad for information.
According to the team’s Twitter account, Durand scored late to pull within 28-26, but failed on a two-point conversion attempt. The team battled back from a 20-8 halftime deficit and later recovered a pair of onside kicks to aid its cause.
The Railroaders were battling COVID-19 concerns during the week and several players could not play due to COVID safety precautions.
Durand finished 5-3 while Edison improved to 6-2.
