MONTROSE — Ovid-Elsie placed first at the MMAC Postseason Tournament Monday at Briar Ridge and clinched its first league golf championship since 2005.
Ovid-Elsie, which went 5-0 in league dual meet matches and won the MMAC preseason tournament, added the league’s postseason tourney title by shooting 368 Monday.
Durand was next at 396, while Montrose placed third (419) and New Lothrop was fourth (431). Chesaning finished fifth (469) and Mt. Morris was sixth.
Ovid-Elsie senior Tyler Bancroft was the medalist with an 82. Teammates Adam Barton (88) and Dylan Carman (95) were second and third, respectively. Jaxson Perrin of Montrose tied Carman at 95.
The top 10 was rounded out by Durand’s Owen Stout (96), Connor Hovis (99), Kyle Stroub (100) and Jacob Johnson (101). Next were Clay Wittenberg of Ovid-Elsie (103), Jan Rehacek of New Lothrop (103), Brayden Phillips of Ovid-Elsie (104), Nicholas Kerperien of Mt. Morris (104) and Zack Graves of New Lothrop (104). Josh Lange of Chesaning shot 105.
